WR Velus Jones tweets about USC return
Wide receiver Velus Jones is ready to return from an extended stay in the NCAA Transfer Portal, tweeting on Monday morning about returning to USC.
Adam Maya reported this as a strong possibility on Sunday.
"Feels great to be a Trojan. Can't wait to get back to work with my brothers," Jones tweeted.
Jones, who will be a redshirt junior in 2019, had entered the portal prior to the start of spring practice.
He set career highs in catches (24) and receiving yards (266) and scored his first touchdown in 2018. He's averaged 23.9 yards on kickoff returns the past two seasons.
His return gives USC nine scholarship receivers, not including the pending transfer of Bru McCoy, whose eligibility status for 2019 remains uncertain.