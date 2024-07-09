The beauty of college football is that for all the projections, predictions and prognostications that come out around this time every year, the sport remains ever unpredictable.

New stars emerge from obscurity every year. Handicapping how a player will develop from Year 1 to Year 2 is largely guesswork. And the transfer portal era has added yet another wrinkle to roster evaluation.

For those reasons, even when there seems to be some general consensus in the preseason polls, there will always be surprises -- both good and bad. (See USC's 2022 and 2023 results for examples of both).

So what to make of the 2024 Trojans? That is the question we'll be trying to answer every which way between now and Sept. 1 when USC kicks off against LSU in its high-profile season opener in Las Vegas.

Today, we're taking a look at potential X-factors for the Trojans -- players who could deliver a range of production, including a top-end level that would greatly impact the upside for this team overall.

We've stayed away from the most obvious choices. Yes, quarterback Miller Moss needs to be good as a first-year starter for USC to reach its goals, but you don't need us to tell you that. Obviously, Bear Alexander is as important as any player on the roster for his role and value on the interior of the defensive line, but that doesn't need restating and there's a general confidence that he's going to be an impact player. Experienced veterans like RB Woody Marks, C Jonah Monheim, LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, DL Nate Clifton, S Kamari Ramsey, CB John Humphrey and versatile DB Jaylin Smith, to name a few, have a generally safe floor in terms of their upside and should confidently be counted on to make the expected impact. We don't need to belabor those points here.

For our X-factors, we're looking at players with the legitimate potential to greatly outperform their 2023 output, and in some cases, players who absolutely need to do so for USC's chances of success in the Big Ten.

Here are a handful that stand out in that regard ...