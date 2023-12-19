The mass exodus of former five-star prospects from the USC roster continued Tuesday as defensive end Korey Foreman entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the Trojans.

The Athletic's Antonio Morales and On3.com's Hayes Fawcett reported the news. A text message to Foreman's father to confirm did not yet get a response.

Foreman, another former top local recruit (from Corona Centennial HS), never found his footing with USC, seeing his role diminish each year to the point he played just 25 snaps early this season before protecting his redshirt year.

He finishes his USC career with 25 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one memorable game-sealing interception vs. UCLA in 2022.

Foreman was a five-star prospect in the in the 2021 recruiting class, ranked the No. 1 strongside defensive end and No. 4 overall national prospect. When he chose USC over Clemson (where he was earlier committed) and SEC schools, it made national headlines for the Trojans, who played up his announcement unlike any other commit in recent years.

Ultimately, he was mostly used as a situational pass rusher, playing a career-high 231 defensive snaps in 2022 but never earning a full-time or steady role. He battled persistent injury setbacks that disrupted his practice availability and opportunity to compete for more playing time.

Foreman joins a growing list of top former prospects to depart USC, following five-star all-purpose back Raleek Brown (2022 recruiting class, out of Mater Dei HS), five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson (2023 class, out of Los Alamitos HS), five-star cornerback Domani Jackson (2022 class, out of Mater Dei HS), and four-star Rivals100 linebacker Tackett Curtis (2023 class, out of Many, Louisiana).

Nelson, Jackson, Curtis and now Foreman have all entered the transfer portal this week.

Overall, USC has had 15 players enter the portal while so far bringing in four transfer additions in long-snapper Hank Pepper (Michigan State), defensive end Nate Clifton (Vanderbilt), linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (Oregon State) and safety Akili Arnold (Oregon State).