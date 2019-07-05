Class of 2019 JUCO cornerback signee Jaylen Watson announced Friday via Twitter that he will be sitting out this season to focus on academics. He's also opening up his recruitment.

As we reported previously, Watson is one of two academic casualties from USC's incoming class. He was among six corners USC signed in the last cycle and effectually replaced this summer by Florida transfer Chris Steele.

The Trojans presently have 82 scholarship players. That includes 10 cornerbacks, seven of whom are freshmen.

