WATCH: Lincoln Riley introduces newest USC staff members

USC has had a busy offseason with several new key additions both on the field and on the player personnel/recruiting department side. Wednesday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spent some time to introduce the newest staff members to the local media in addition to discussing the newest two 2025 signees and addressing other notable offseason topics.
** Click here for a full rundown from Wednesday's press conference with excerpts from each of the press conferences with the newest USC staff members. **