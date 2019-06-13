It's been a tough year overall for the USC football program, and many top 2020 prospects are waiting to see how the Trojans bounce back on the field this fall before deciding how to weigh their offers.

But USC football does still resonate in a big way for others regardless of 5-7 or all the chaos that ensued in the offseason.

Kyle Juergens, a 2020 OL/DL from St. Margaret's School in San Juan Capistrano, is in that latter group, and thus Wednesday brought a truly special moment for the local prospect as he received a USC offer after attending the Trojans' invite camp in the morning.

"After one-on-ones, coach [Clay] Helton found me and asked me to come see him in his office after lunch. That's when the nerves set in," Juergens told TrojanSports.com, recounting the story. "Sitting and waiting was probably tougher on my mom. My grandmother is a Trojan, so it's in my blood and has always been a dream. …

"Walking up to coach Helton's office, well, I think I was kind of dreaming. We sat down and talked for a bit. Then he extended the offer and I freaked out a bit. My mom started tearing up. It has to be the most exciting moment of my life. I am still in a state of euphoria, but it's sinking in."