For the second time this week, a prospect who committed to USC over the summer has left the class.

After much prayerful thought and discussion with my family, coaches and mentors, I have decided to re-open my recruitment and de-commit from USC.

Juergens had committed to USC in June after competing at one of the Trojans' invite camps. At the time, he said playing for the program "has always been a dream."

USC is set to bring in a small class this recruiting cycle based on available scholarships, projected somewhere in the mid to upper teens in terms of signees.

Juergens has only four scholarship offers according to his Rivals profile, with Arizona State being the only other Power Five program in the mix -- but his recruitment kind of stopped with his early commitment to USC, in terms of adding further offers.

Juergens is rated as an offensive tackle on Rivals, but he was expected to be a defensive tackle if he signed with the Trojans. He was the only 2-star commit in their class.

USC subsequently landed commitments from 3-star DTs Kobe Pepe (St. John Bosco HS) and Jamar Sekona (Marin Catholic HS/Kentfield, Calif.)

USC, which also had 3-star OT Joey Wright decommit Friday, is down to nine commitments for the time being, but athletic director Mike Bohn commented earlier this week that the program had received four silent commitments it couldn't discuss.

The early signing period starts Dec. 18.