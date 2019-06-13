Caleb McCullough, a 2020 linebacker from Pacifica High School in Oxnard, was among the prospects who saw the opportunity to make a significant impression Wednesday at USC's invite camp.



"My mindset going into the camp was if I balled out and did what I was supposed to do then I was going to leave with an offer," he told TrojanSports.com. "So I came to the camp knowing I need to work hard, impress the coaches and that's what I did."

Indeed, McCullough was one of seven camp participants to land a Trojans offer, with inside linebackers coach Johnny Nansen evaluating him through the morning and then telling him the news.

