2020 LB Caleb McCullough says USC is 'definitely top 5' after earning offer
Caleb McCullough, a 2020 linebacker from Pacifica High School in Oxnard, was among the prospects who saw the opportunity to make a significant impression Wednesday at USC's invite camp.
"My mindset going into the camp was if I balled out and did what I was supposed to do then I was going to leave with an offer," he told TrojanSports.com. "So I came to the camp knowing I need to work hard, impress the coaches and that's what I did."
Indeed, McCullough was one of seven camp participants to land a Trojans offer, with inside linebackers coach Johnny Nansen evaluating him through the morning and then telling him the news.
Excited & Blessed to say that I have received an offer to the University of Southern California ✌🏾💛❤️ @CoachJNansenUSC @mikemoon42 pic.twitter.com/7MAiHNPe5w— Caleb McCullough (@C_McCullough22) June 12, 2019
