Simon, from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash., is ranked the No. 4 athlete and No. 108 overall prospect in this 2021 class. Well-built 6-foot-2, 200 pounds and with excellent athleticism, his skill set would seem ideally matched for a safety role.

Simon's short list is Pac-12 heavy with Oregon, Washington, Cal, Arizona State and Stanford on there, along with Texas and Michigan.

Julien Simon , a 4-star 2021 ATH whom USC is recruiting as a defensive back, put the Trojans in his top 8 list that he released Wednesday.

Top 8 in no Order, please respect my decision. God’s plan🙏🏾 Edit by: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/rf3U8Afsde

Simon, however, told TrojanSports.com a month ago that he isn't sure what position he'll play at the next level.

As for USC, he noted that it still remains significant to him that the Trojans were his first offer two years ago.

"I can't appreciate them enough for that because recruiting kind of took off just from that," he said in late February. "I appreciate the opportunity they gave me being the first ones. I always show them love for that."

Simon has visited USC three times already and has an uncle in Los Angeles, so he expects he'll be down this way again and will make a point to check out the program again when that happens.

"Any time I'm in LA I've always got to hit USC," he said.

