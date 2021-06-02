2023 DBs RJ Jones, Jshawn Frausto-Ramos recap USC unofficial visit Tuesday
**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Get a FREE TRIAL until Aug. 10 by clicking this link and using promo code VISITS2021. It's that easy. Sign up and follow our in-depth coverage throughout this pivotal summer for USC recruiting.**
As the recruiting dead period formally lifted and schools across the country welcomed prospects back on campus Tuesday, USC started with a group of 2023/24 targets.
Local 2023 Bishop Alemany HS defensive backs RJ Jones and Jshawn Frausto-Ramos took unofficial visits with the Trojans, as did 2023 DB Michael Daugherty (visiting all the way from Grayson, Ga.) and 2024 QB T.C. Manumaleuna (from Salem, Ore.).
USC will have a number of key 2022 targets on campus the rest of the week, starting with Rivals100 WR CJ Williams on Tuesday, but in the meantime we caught up with Jones and Frausto-Ramos for reaction from their visits.
'It feels like a great place to spend 3-4 years'
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news