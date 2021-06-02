2023 DBs RJ Jones, Jshawn Frausto-Ramos recap USC unofficial visit Tuesday

As the recruiting dead period formally lifted and schools across the country welcomed prospects back on campus Tuesday, USC started with a group of 2023/24 targets.

Local 2023 Bishop Alemany HS defensive backs RJ Jones and Jshawn Frausto-Ramos took unofficial visits with the Trojans, as did 2023 DB Michael Daugherty (visiting all the way from Grayson, Ga.) and 2024 QB T.C. Manumaleuna (from Salem, Ore.).

USC will have a number of key 2022 targets on campus the rest of the week, starting with Rivals100 WR CJ Williams on Tuesday, but in the meantime we caught up with Jones and Frausto-Ramos for reaction from their visits.

