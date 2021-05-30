A closer look at the prospects visiting USC this week

After an almost 15-month shutdown of on-campus and off-campus recruiting, college programs can again begin to host prospects as the calendar flips to to June this week. And USC has a full slate of visitors lined up this week, including some of their top targets in the 2022 class. We have the full rundown of who is visiting and a closer look at where things stand with each prospect.

Four-star wide receiver CJ Williams is taking an unofficial visit on Wednesday, but because he presently doesn't expect to take a USC official visit this trip is pivotal for the Trojans. Williams will take official visits to Texas and Notre Dame later in June while also visiting Stanford and UCLA unofficially this month. Ohio State is locked in for an official visit sometime in the fall, and then he expects to use his other two OVs on either Florida, Georgia or Alabama. Williams is one of two elite local receivers, along with Servite's Tetairoa McMillan, that are top overall priorities for the Trojans in this class, and this visit will go a long way to establishing USC's standing in his recruitment as he'll be accompanied by his family and expects to spend the full day on campus. "I think just being there in person and seeing how they interact with my parents, my siblings is big for me, and seeing how they interact with me as far as the players that are already there, some of the recruits they're going to have on campus when I'm back there for unofficials during the year, just all that goes into it," he said. "... I think June 2 is really going to be a big role in my recruiting." Read our full interview with Williams here.