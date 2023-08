After USC missed out on its three priority linebacker targets in this 2024 recruiting class, with Tyanthony Smith and Jordan Lockhart committing to Texas A&M and Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa committing to Notre Dame, it figured the Trojans would take a fresh look at their options.

And indeed, over the last few days they've offered two new 2024 linebacker targets in four-star athlete Michael Boganowski -- the top-ranked prospect in the state of Kansas -- and three-star Devin Smith, out of Brunswick, Georgia.

TrojanSports.com caught up with Boganowski to learn more about his recruitment and where things stand.

Starting with the call he received a handful of days ago from USC inside linebackers coach Brian Odom ...