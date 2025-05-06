2026 commit Deshonne Redeaux is looking to rekindle USC's RB tradition

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. -- When speaking to reporters last week USC running backs coach Anthony Jones Jr. was asked about the running back tradition at the school following Woody Marks being drafted by the Houston Texans.

Jones said the history of success running backs have had at USC speaks for itself, so there is not necessarily anything extra he has to add when speaking with recruits. Current commit and four-star prospect Deshonne Redeaux is someone who gets that, and it played a part in why the Westlake Village-Oaks Christian product opted to stay close to home when making his college decision.

Redeaux was one of the standout performers at the Under Armour Next All-American Camp at Mission Viejo High School over the weekend, and he was one of several USC commits on hand for the event.

He still has his senior season to go at Oaks Christian, but Redeaux is already looking forward to his future with the Trojans.

"USC is Running Back U. Running Back University, for real," he said. "How many Heisman Trophies go we got, like five or six? C'mon now. It don't get no better than that. The development piece and everything that comes with being a running back at USC, it just means so much.

"I'm trying to bring that spark back but times five. I'm trying to bring it back all the way. I'm so fired up to come into USC and really do my thing for real."