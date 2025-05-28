Three Predictions: Illinois, Brock Williams, USC

JC Anderson (Photo by Rivals.com)

Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith has predictions on a big commitment for Illinois, a standout 2027 crop of Midwest tight ends and USC posting a bounce-back season. MORE: Multiple five-stars, blue-chippers hitting Miami for official visit weekend

Advertisement

JC ANDERSON ENDS UP AT ILLINOIS

Illinois, Auburn and Ole Miss are the top contenders for the big tight end out of Illinois. North Carolina is lurking while Notre Dame has fallen off in the recruitment. The official visit to Illinois is the only one he’s taken so far but dates are locked in for Auburn, Ole Miss and North Carolina trips. It’s risky to make the prediction ahead of three officials to programs with good recruiting head coaches. But I’m going out on a limb here and saying that Anderson will pick the Illini in the end. The ability to stay home and help the program build something special in Champaign could be too tempting to pass up. But Illinois will have to fight hard to get this one over the finish line.

MIDWEST GETS A FIVE-STAR TIGHT END IN 2027 CLASS

Brock Williams

There is lots of talk about the receivers in Midwest for 2027 already. That’s rightfully so because Jamier Brown, Dakota Guerrant, Monshun Sales and Quentin Burrell could end up in five-star discussions. But don’t lose track of an elite tight end in the region for the 2027 cycle, too. Brock Williams is a prospect that has offers from coast to coast for a reason. He’s more of a jumbo receiver at this point but as he continues to fill out his frame and work on his blocking, he’ll be an absolute force on the field. He’s got all the traits necessary to be a five-star tight end in his class.

USC MAKES THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Lincoln Riley (Photo by © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)