4-star WR, USC target Gary Bryant previews All-American Bowl announcement

Gary Bryant is a top USC target and will announce his college choice Saturday live during the All-American Bowl.
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Gary Bryant says "it's always been a dream" to compete in and announce his college decision at the All-American Bowl, which is what he'll do Saturday.

But speaking after practice Thursday morning in the Alamodome, Bryant addressed the process and how he reached his decision.

He has already signed with his selected school and will be an early enrollee, he said, and USC fans are hopeful the 4-star wide receiver from Corona Centennial High School has some much-needed good news for the Trojans with that announcement.

Washington, Oregon, Arizona State and Oklahoma will be the other hats on the table when Bryant makes his reveal live on NBC.

"[I knew my decision] after my last official visit. I tried to hold out to the end and give all the schools a chance to recruit me. After the last official, I felt like the school that I chose it was just home for me," he said.

