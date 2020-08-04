TrojanSports - A in-depth conversation with USC 4-star cornerback commit Prophet Brown

Prophet Brown's commitment to USC last month came with a good bit of surprise, as until the days leading up to his announcement the Trojans were not perceived as the favorites in his recruitment.

For that matter, until that week neither Brown nor his family knew he was going to pick USC either.

But a compelling Zoom conversation with Trojans cornerbacks coach Donte Williams helped convince Brown and his family it was the right move and effectively sealed the decision in his mind.

"Honestly, we got off that call and it was funny because I was talking with my mom, and my mom, she was just as excited as me. She was like, 'Coach Donte had me ready to sign,'" Brown said in an interview with TrojanSports.com this week. "So if mom's happy that was really a big point in my decision. My mom has to be happy with my decision and know that I'm going to be in good hands. So she felt good, I felt good and the rest is history."

Brown announced his commitment on July 19 -- choosing USC over perceived favorite Oklahoma, Oregon and others -- and is now part of a Trojans 2021 recruiting class that features five 4-star Rivals250 defensive backs.

Looking back on his recruitment and that ultimate decision, Brown offered more insight into how Williams -- the renowned recruiter USC hired away from Oregon in February -- was able to steer him to Los Angeles.

"It definitely came out of nowhere even to me, to my family. It's definitely a decision that I had prayed on and thought [then] was the best time to do it -- no need to wait. Coming up with the decision, it was like within a week's span of me knowing that I'm certainly going here," Brown said of the Trojans. "They'd always been on my mind and in the top 6. Even though the hype wasn't always around them, they'd definitely been a school on my mind constantly.