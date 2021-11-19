A year after picking USC over UCLA, Jaxson Dart makes 1st start vs. Bruins

This time a year ago, quarterback Jaxson Dart was weighing his college options after a late surge in his recruiting stock had changed everything for the formerly under-the-radar standout from Utah.

Ultimately, he would labor over a final decision between USC and UCLA, and the QB's father couldn't help but think at the time that the Bruins might be the safer option.

It was going to be the QB's choice in the end, but Brandon Dart also felt a responsibility to make sure his son didn't end up on the wrong side of such a pivotal life decision.

There was the ever-present speculation of how much longer Clay Helton and his staff would remain in place at USC, not to mention the intense spotlight and scrutiny that comes with being the Trojans quarterback. And although he hadn't lived up to expectations yet across town, UCLA coach Chip Kelly had a better track record of player development and seemed like he might finally have the Bruins on the precipice of taking the next step forward.

"UCLA just from all aspects seemed more comfortable and safe for me, but I don't really think that was the best decision for Jaxson," Brandon Dart says now, reflecting back on it all this week.

Indeed, Jaxson Dart seems to be right where he wanted to be all along, a burgeoning face of the program who after playing in parts of just three games has already seemingly cemented himself as the future of the storied quarterback position at USC.

And so it's poetic, or ironic, or whatever the word, that Dart will now make his first career start Saturday in the Coliseum against UCLA of all teams, with expectations for the freshman soaring just like his recruitment was a year ago.

"Yeah, looking back on it, it's kind of crazy," Dart said simply this week, not wanting to reflect on that particular aspect with much depth.

After all, he had a game to prepare for -- the biggest one of his young collegiate career.

But Brandon Dart, back home in Utah preparing to bring his family to Los Angeles later in the week, had more time to lend perspective to this moment and the decision that led to the freshman QB being on this side of the USC-UCLA rivalry showdown Saturday.

That perspective included a candid reflection of his own fatherly assessment at the time and how it's changed over the past year.

"[The thinking then] was more along of the lines of, like we've discussed, where USC is in a little bit of turmoil, Clay and his staff if they don't have a great year, whether it's next year or the year after, they're gone, we felt like the trajectory of UCLA was going in the right direction, we felt like Chip would be there and some of those staff members would be there for more of Jaxson's career," Brandon Dart recalls. "And Chip, he's a great offensive mind, he's a developer of talent, he knows how to build a team and I think he's done a miraculous job with DTR (QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson). If he does that with DTR what can he do with [Jaxson]? And felt that was maybe better preparation for other things in the future, but the thing is Xs and Os and some of those things don't always make or break a good and bad decision."

Through that recruiting process, Jaxson Dart had really bonded with USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and tight ends coach Seth Doege. They were young, shared the same off-field interests and mentality as him and in general had earned his trust over many Zoom calls and conversations.

On the other side, UCLA's QBs coach at the time, Dana Bible, was in his late 60s and would end up retiring in February. Most of Dart's conversations would be directly with Kelly, and while Dart had -- and has, reiterating so this week -- a lot of respect for the Bruins' head coach, that alone wasn't enough when comparing the QB rooms he'd potentially be in at each school.

He also couldn't ignore the allure of what being a USC quarterback has meant over the years -- the same spotlight and pressures that gave his father pause only enticed Jaxson more.

"It was more of a personality fit. Jaxson is an energy kid and [Harrell and Doege] have good energy. Kids feed off of that," Brandon Dart says. "... And then it was, am I going to be able to win a Pac-12 championship at USC or am I going to be able to win a Pac-12 championship at UCLA? I've got four years -- what are my odds? The history of the quarterback club at USC, the alums the last 20-years plus since Carson Palmer, and then you look at UCLA.

"To Jaxson it was, 'If I'm a QB, I want to be the QB at USC -- bar none. I want the pressure, I want the expectations, that's what I want to play with and that's the tradition I want to be a part of.'"

Surely, Dart didn't expect the head coach he signed on to play for to be fired in mid September, for that offensive staff that played such a compelling role in his decision to be thrust into jeopardy before he even stepped on the field for his first game, or for the 4-5 Trojans to find themselves now battling late in November just to get bowl eligible and avoid a losing season.

But in terms of his future, everything is there for him.

He won over the fans with his stirring performance off the bench at Washington State in Week 3, passing for 391 yards, 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while playing half the game on a torn meniscus in his knee. By all accounts he's won over his teammates, who spoke glowingly of his leadership intangibles this week. And depending on what becomes of junior QB Kedon Slovis' unspecified lower leg injury, undefined timeline for return and just as uncertain future, Dart could close his freshman season as the starter while building momentum for 2022.

No, there are no regrets about that pivotal decision last December.

"I think we always kind of have these conversations of 'Can you believe where you're at vs. where you were a year ago?'" Brandon Dart says.