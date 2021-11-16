Freshman QB Jaxson Dart embraces high expectations entering first USC start

USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell wasn't able to meet with quarterback Jaxson Dart during the recruiting process last year or even go scout him live, due to NCAA rules during the pandemic.

But there was a quality Harrell noticed in watching through all of Dart's game film that stood out to him, beyond the obvious evaluations that the kid had a prodigious arm and true dual-threat abilities.

"He's been special since the day he got here and you can see that on even his high school tape, just the way guys rally around him, the way he makes the guys around him better," Harrell said Tuesday after practice, as Dart prepares for his first career start this week against rival UCLA.

"He's obviously a talented quarterback, but he's also a really, really ... good leader. He's a guy that has great energy and when he steps foot on the field I think the guys, they elevate their play because he's out there. That's one of the things we were most excited about [during his recruitment] and we hit on that."

USC interim head coach Donte Williams revealed on Monday night that Dart would take over as the starting quarterback with junior Kedon Slovis still not ready to play due to an specified lower leg injury. Slovis was a spectator at practice Tuesday with no pads on, a hat instead of a helmet and a protective sleeve over his left knee/leg.

By default, the Trojans have clarity at the position for the first time in weeks after rotating both Slovis and Dart throughout the last two games -- a decision that had been highly-scrutinized.

Now that it's his offense -- with fellow freshman Miller Moss backing him up -- Dart was asked if it's easier to assert some of that leadership Harrell highlighted.

"Yeah, I think that that just kind of comes with the position itself and when you're named the guy you hold yourself to a standard and you want to hold everyone else to a standard, which is a high one," he said after practice Tuesday. "And I think the guys on the team hold me to a high one and I want to do the same for them, so we hold everybody accountable. So just trying to be a good leader and be there for the guys."

It's notable that Dart's first collegiate start comes against UCLA because his recruitment went down to the wire last December as he ultimately chose between the Trojans and Bruins as his two finalists.

"Yeah, looking back on it, it's kind of crazy," he said Tuesday, not wanting to go deep down that well, aside from reiterating the respect he has for the UCLA staff that recruited him.

After all, this is now a time to look forward, not back, as Dart will try to further assert himself as the future -- and very possibly now the present -- of the position and the program.

The second half of Slovis' junior season has been unfortunate for the three-year starter and former first-team All-Pac-12 QB, first as he was thrust into a timeshare at the position, with many fans vocally clamoring to see Dart play, and now with the injury.

Williams said Tuesday he wasn't sure if Slovis' injury would be season-ending with just three games remaining.

"I mean, possibly. It’s one of those things like I wish I could tell you something, but I don’t know myself," he said.

So for now and possibly the rest the way it's Dart's show, and Williams made clear to underscore that the young QB has "earned that right."

While the freshman from Utah hasn't yet started a game, he did play almost the entirety of the Trojans' Week 3 game at Washington State after Slovis was injured on the opening series. As USC fans well know, Dart completed 30 of 46 passes that day for 391 yards, 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in a 45-14 win on the road that gave the fan base a glimpse into the future.

Even more impressive, Dart played half that game on a torn meniscus that would require surgery days later and keep him sidelined for a month and a half. He returned to rotate in behind Slovis the last two games, completing 12 of 18 passes for 109 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INTs vs. Arizona and then 8 of 17 for 89 yards, 0 TD and 1 INT at Arizona State.

"What do I want to see him do better? Score on every possession," Williams said with a laugh. "That's the start. Just as far as handling the offense, just managing the offense, making sure he makes the right reads and right checks. If it’s a read-zone type play, making sure he can read the right guy. You know, he’s going to have to count the box and everything else. At the same time, not only is he going to have to check his emotions, he’s going to have to check some of the emotions on the team of the people that's out there with him. So just step on the field and lead us like I know he can."

As for that intangible yet often identified leadership quality, several of Dart's teammates noted it as well.

"That dude's got crazy confidence, especially being such a young guy. He’s been like that actually since he stepped on campus. Everyone can feel it too," running back Keaontay Ingram said. "And when you’re the face of a program ... people feed off of that. I feel like that’s what the wide receivers and the offense doing. ...

"Everybody loves him. He’s just an outgoing guy. You don’t get that too much. I feel like the kid got a bright future. He’s going to win the Heisman one day, watch -- I’m telling you. That dude, he real deal."

Said WR Gary Bryant Jr. "He brings that leadership, a vocal guy that's, 'Come on, come on.' Even if a receiver drops a ball, a lineman [misses] a block, he's, 'Come on, come on, come on.' ... That carries a lot of weight to the whole team -- not even just the offense, the defense as well. That carries over to everybody."

Williams said it was a couple days ago that he told Dart he would start, after it was clear to him that Slovis wouldn't be ready.

(Most surprising is that Williams revealed the decision publicly during his appearance on the Trojans Live radio show Monday night, after being coy the whole season about injury matters and especially QB decisions.)

In so doing, he's provided a jolt of anticipation for the Trojans fan base.

For Dart, meanwhile, he said it's just business as usual.

"Honestly, not much has changed. I take each day like I'm going to play and I'm going to get my opportunity so each day I treat it the exact same," Dart said. "All it comes down to is I'm getting a little more reps now so I'm able to get a better rhythm and get a feel of the offense a lot better."