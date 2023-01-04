A day after wrapping up an 11-3 season with USC, junior All-American defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu announced he'll be moving on to the NFL, which was expected.

Tuipulotu led the entire NCAA FBS in total sacks with 13.5, the most by a USC player since Kenechi Udeze had 16.5 in 2003. He had 46 total tackles, with 22 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 3 pass breakups.

Tuipulotu, who vastly exceeded his recruiting profile as a three-star prospect out of Lawndale High School, was named a consensus first-team All-American by FWAA, Walter Camp, AFCA, AP and Sporting News. He and quarterback Caleb Williams are the first unanimous All-Americans since Marqise Lee in 2012.

Tuipulotu was also named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and won the Morris Trophy, given to the most outstanding offensive and defensive linemen in the Pac-12, as voted on by the players.

He had emerged as an impact contributor early in his freshman season during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and has been USC's best defensive linemen ever since, getting better and better each year. He finishes with 21 career sacks and 32 tackles for loss.