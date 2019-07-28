Jason Negro, the head football coach at St. John Bosco High School, doesn't generally get involved with his players' recruiting decisions. If they ask for his input, he'll share his perspective, but otherwise he leaves that process to the kids and their families. But with 4-star tight end Jude Wolfe, he felt he needed to make an exception last winter. Wolfe had been committed to USC since last August and hadn't wavered off that pledge in the slightest, even as the Trojans stumbled through a 5-7 season, questions swirled around head coach Clay Helton and several assistant coaches were replaced. When USC initially hired Kliff Kingsbury for its offensive coordinator position last December, though, Negro wondered what that meant for Wolfe and his future and felt it his responsibility to share his concerns. "With Jude, I did go to him. When the offensive coordinator position became available and they hired Kingsbury, I was like, 'Man, I don't know if this is a good spot for you. He's an Air Raid guy, they don't run tight ends. Go take a look at his track record. If you're not careful they're going to make you No. 78 and you're going to be a tackle. You need to really go and talk to him and figure out what their plans are for a tight end,'" Negro recalled. "And he was all in. … He was like, 'Man I really appreciate that, but the school is really important to me, this is what my dream has been for a long period of time.' And when Graham Harrell got the job, I didn't even talk to him about it at that time because he was all in. It didn't matter who it was, they could have run the Wing-T and he was going to go there. That's what he wanted to do." Indeed, Wolfe was a beacon of stability for the Trojans during a turbulent end to the 2019 recruiting cycle. As Washington continued to try to flip him, he politely declined an in-home visit leading up to the early signing period. When friends, teammates and even family chimed in with their thoughts, he stayed resolute in his decision. "A couple teammates obviously committed elsewhere and tried to tell me, 'You've got to come here.' But I pretty much didn't give anybody the time of day during the season [on that matter]," Wolfe said, sitting around his family's kitchen table back in late December before moving to campus. "Obviously I'd respond to a coach and say, 'No, I'm dead set.' But my teammates and other people would try to tell me to go other places, it was like, 'I know where I'm going to go.'" While USC did lose some key commits down the stretch of that 2019 recruiting cycle, one of the strengths of their class remained that tight end spot with Wolfe and fellow 4-star commit Ethan Rae (Orange Lutheran HS). And that position is as intriguing as any for the Trojans heading into the start of preseason camp on Friday. RELATED: Countdown to Camp: Previewing USC's tight end situation Fans and media alike got a glimpse of Harrell's offensive plans during the spring, but without a healthy defense to go up against it was never clear if it was a full representation of his scheme. While Harrell and Kingsbury come from similar backgrounds as former Texas Tech quarterbacks under Air Raid guru Mike Leach, Harrell showed no hesitation in the spring of featuring the tight ends in the passing attack. That has been a perennial hope for USC fans who have seen that position group underutilized in recent years, and while the Trojans are also deep at wide receiver and running back, there is an intriguing wealth of talent at tight end now as well. Wolfe, who missed much of spring practice due to a back injury, is a big part of that -- literally, at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds -- and will be one of the freshmen to keep a close eye on this preseason. "Without question, he's college-ready right now," Negro said. "I think if he continues to work on his speed, that's going to be the biggest thing between going from high school level to the college level. That's the biggest thing. … If he's able to do that I think he's going to be as college-ready as any freshman we put into the next level."



USC freshman Jude Wolfe was a key cog for some very successful St. John Bosco teams. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

'He's such a team player'

While USC fans have been clamoring for the Trojans to throw to the tight ends more, Wolfe's own support base had the same thought the last couple years watching him emerge as a top prospect. With St. John Bosco's depth of wide receiver talent and offensive style, Wolfe had just 14 catches for 225 yards last fall (according to MaxPreps) -- but that did include 7 touchdowns. Still, the numbers didn't align with the eye test after seeing the sure-handed, physical mismatch Wolfe presented for defenses. Joni and Mark Wolfe are quick to credit the St. John Bosco staff for their role in their son's development and success, but they were not immune to those thoughts either. "As a parent, even going through Bosco, it was like, 'Oh my gosh, throw him the ball. I can't do this for four years," Joni says laughing. "... We're sitting in the stands and my mom is a football fanatic and she has a mouth. The [family of linebacker and fellow USC signee Ralen Goforth is] sitting in front of us, and they're good friends. All those boys have played football, some pro, and they were all there. "My mom is just going on and on, 'Why aren't they throwing him the ball?' She's just going crazy, and one of the brothers turned and said 'Calm down, grandma. Think of it this way. He's not going to get hit as much this way. They already know at USC he can catch the ball, we all know it, and it's all good.' She got quiet after that point." To that point, it was true that Wolfe didn't have much more to prove to college recruiters. He ended up with more than 30 scholarship offers from across the country, including SEC and Big Ten national powers like Alabama and Ohio State. And despite being often used more as a blocker, he did indeed flash his receiving abilities in some big moments, be it the soaring touchdown grab in the corner of the end zone in a road game at Mililani (in Hawaii) or his TD against rival Mater Dei in the final championship game loss. "I think he's at a position where he [had] to have a dual role. It's kind of unique. If you take a look at what [Rob] Gronkowski was able to do in the playoffs for the Patriots, I think he was more vital in the run game than he was in the pass game," Negro explained. "I think Jude kind of understood once he started to explode in the preseason and then through league, people started altering coverages and trying to take that away, which allowed other guys to be successful. So I guess you just kind of take what they give you a little bit. "He's such a team player he just really understood what we were trying to accomplish. … He's just a team player. I think that's the best way to characterize him." Negro certainly appreciates Wolfe's abilities as a pass catcher, though. He raves about his flexibility for such a big frame, being able to adeptly go up for high passes or go down to corral low ones.



In fact, last offseason when St. John Bosco brought in new offensive coordinator Steven Lo, who embraces Air Raid principles, Negro made it clear that the scheme needed to be adjusted accordingly to ensure it took advantage of Wolfe's abilities. "We run a lot of Air Raid principles in our offense. That's what our guy is, he's a 10 personnel kind of guru and he had to learn to implement and get Jude involved because that was a mandate by me as the head coach," Negro said. "I said, 'Look, I've got this 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end, you're going to have to use him. He needs to be on the field. So whatever you're going to do in your offensive approach, if you're going to take this job, you need to implement him.' And he was like, 'All right, I'll find a way.' And the rest is history. Jude had the best year of his career [as a senior]." Now it's USC's turn to see if it can find a way to even more fully maximize the top prospect's potential.



Jude Wolfe took only one official visit, to USC, while also taking unofficial visits to Notre Dame and Washington. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)

No recruiting drama

Again, Wolfe has been pretty set on what he's wanted out of his football future -- not only in regard to his school of choice but also his preferred position. As the story goes, Wolfe was playing youth basketball back in the fourth or fifth grade when the team's coach mentioned to him that he'd probably make for a good tight end on the football field. That always stuck with him. Wolfe said he was too big to meet the size limits for his age group in the youth football leagues, so he didn't play organized tackle football until the seventh grade. As he found his way to St. John Bosco and waited for his turn while continuing to build his strength his first two years there, he'd hear the suggestion that he might be better off moving to the offensive line with his size. Even a couple college coaches -- from UCLA and Oregon -- made that recommendation while passing through. "At my size I was still athletic. … I said no and just worked as hard as I could to form myself into the best tight end I could be," Wolfe said. "And then getting offers and having coaches say, 'We want you at tight end,' it felt really good. … "I knew in my heart I wanted to be a tight end and there wasn't really going to be anything that could stop me from trying to be the best tight end I could be." The first offer came from Boston College the spring before his junior season and his recruitment took off quickly from there. USC offered him at a camp that summer. "It completely caught me off guard. At that point, it was crazy," Wolfe recalled. "I had gone to a satellite camp on a Sunday and got offered by Oregon and Utah. And then the next morning I went to a camp at USC, got offered by USC. And then that night was on the phone and got an offer from UCLA. So all at once a third of the Pac-12 offered me and it just blew me away. And I kind of realized at that point, not what I was worth but just my capability and what I could accomplish. "For someone who was just starting to scratch the surface of what I could be and I was getting that level of offers, I had barely even tapped into what I know I'm capable of." His recruitment came down to USC, Notre Dame, Washington and Oregon. The Ducks were the most aggressive early on, to say the least, but also the first of those finalists to get eliminated from consideration. "It seemed like almost every single day they were trying to get on FaceTime. There were days where I'd wake up to like 20 texts from every single member of their staff. But that's the way they recruit," he said. "... They were the most persistent and it just got to a point where I was like, 'Yeah, it's not for me. I couldn't see myself going there.'" Meanwhile, Wolfe's extended family includes a good number of Notre Dame supporters, and they were vocal in trying to sway him that direction -- especially during the offensive coordinator turnover at USC in the offseason. "A lot of people are calling and texting, of course my Notre Dame relatives: 'He's going to be so much better off if he goes to Notre Dame, they throw them the ball, look at all the tight ends that go to the NFL,'" Joni recalled. But Wolfe mostly knew where he wanted to go. His family took him on unofficial visits to Notre Dame and Washington, but the only official visit he would take was to USC. Whether it was Alabama coach Nick Saban sending Joni a Mother's Day card or Washington remaining aggressive in its recruitment until the very end, he never looked back after publicly announcing his commitment last Aug. 3. "I felt like [he knew] right away and I don't know of anyone else that has had that many offers that didn't even bother to go on visits," his mother said. "I tried to encourage him, you just have to do it to see, you never know. … He just pretty much wanted to skip it. I think he just wanted it to be done -- this is where I want to go. I thought that was pretty unique." Wolfe had grown up aware at a young age of USC's storied history and tradition, wanting to one day be a part of that. He developed close bonds with Helton and his staff early on in the recruiting process that only strengthened through the turmoil of the Trojans' rough 2018. It was not long after USC had announced Helton would return in 2019 that he was having dinner during a visit with the Wolfe family, seeming unfazed by the whole ordeal. "I said, 'Man, you've got to be one of the most resilient people out there,'" Mark Wolfe recalled. "He said, 'Well you know, I learned a long time ago I don't listen to what people say, I don't read the newspaper, social media. It will drive you crazy. I just focus on two things -- the guys on my football team and winning games.' So he's been consistent throughout the whole process with that." When Joni thought she might have caught Helton off guard that night with a question about churches close to campus, Helton instead surprised them with a quick and informative answer. An already firm commitment was growing even stronger leading up to the early signing period, but the overriding factor to it all was that USC is simply where Wolfe had long wanted to end up, and with that opportunity in clear sight everything else was just noise. "I spoke to Negro about it. He called me, he said, 'I hope you understand," Mark Wolfe said of the conversation after Kingsbury was hired. "[I said] 'I understand perfectly. I understand what Jude wants, and ultimately what he wants is the degree from USC and football is going to be the way he is going to be able to get that. He understands that football is only going to take him so far.'" It's yet to be seen, though, just how far that is. Assuming his back is a non-issue over the month ahead, Wolfe will have the opportunity to compete for an early role behind veteran tight ends Josh Falo and Erik Krommenhoek. Rae is working his way back from ACL surgery in the fall, and it's not clear yet how cautious USC will be with him. But for all the recruiting misses and struggles over the last year, the Trojans did very well with their tight end haul -- which should only further the clamoring from fans (and supportive grandmothers) to throw them the ball. While Wolfe never wavered on USC, the same could be said for Helton and his staff with those talented tight ends. When all those questions started mounting following the initial Kingsbury hiring, Wolfe did talk to Helton about it and again heard all he needed to hear. "[He said], 'We obviously have a tight end now, we have two coming in, there's a lot of things we can do with you guys,'" Wolfe shared. "… He said 'If I knew that you weren't going to blossom here as a tight end, we wouldn't take you. I would let you know that maybe you want to look at some other options.' But he knows that it's going to be a lot of fun."



WANT TO READ MORE OF OUR USC NEXT UP SERIES? SIGN UP FOR FULL PREMIUM ACCESS: TrojanSports.com is running its best deal of the year. Sign up for a FREE TRIAL THROUGH THE END OF AUGUST with access to all of our premium content, including the most up-to-date breaking news, thorough daily recruiting coverage, exclusive features and podcasts along with our popular message board. ---> CLICK HERE to take advantage of this special deal (use promo code USC2019), and to sweeten the offer, those who continue beyond the free trial will receive an extra month on a monthly subscription or an EXTRA SIX MONTHS for an annual subscription.





USC Next Up series archives

Going in-depth on USC's high-profile transfer additions