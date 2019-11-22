While TrojanSports.com has covered the USC perspective on the matchup this weekend in our preview podcast with Trojans analyst Max Browne, our weekly staff roundtable discussion and all of our thorough team coverage through the week, we also offer you insight from the other side. Rick Kimbrel of BruinBlitz.com joins us to lend his perspective on the state of this UCLA team and his expectations for the rivalry showdown Saturday:

1. How much is UCLA deriving from its win in this game last year? Kimbrel: “Any win over USC makes Bruin fans smile all year long. They get to hear the Victory Bell ring at home games and get bragging rights with family and friends. I think the UCLA/USC rivalry is unique in that for both schools. Even a bad season has some redemption with a victory over the other. Some Bruins fans talk about how they knocked the Trojans out of the national championship game in 2006. So, last year’s win did a lot to heal the wounds of an otherwise forgettable season.”

2. In what ways has QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson progressed in his time with the program? Kimbrel: “Dorian Thompson-Robinson is growing as a player, but he is still very much a work in progress. He still has accuracy and consistency issues. When DTR is on his game, he makes UCLA a tough out as we witnessed during the three-game winning streak. When he’s not UCLA is easy to beat even when they can move the ball as they did between the 20s against Utah. It is frustrating for UCLA fans because they want to see more of the good DTR. He has extreme arm talent, and he has made some NFL-type throws, but then he will make some mind-numbing decisions that usually turn into a negative play or worse a turnover. “I think this season has been his learning process: some good, some bad. The following season, if he wins the job -- Chip Kelly always says the one who trains best in practice will play -- could be the one that sees him progress to where he is playing up to his potential, and that would be lethal to the opposition. As it stands today, he is inconsistent in his execution and decision-making, thus the 4-6 record.”