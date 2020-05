Local safety prospect Calen Bullock was already a 4-star prospect when he committed to USC last month, but he wasn't in the Rivals250 at the time. Now he's the No. 119-ranked player in the 2021 class.

Rivals director of recruiting Mike Farrell, analyst Adam Gorney and Woody Wommack discuss Bullock's surging stock.

