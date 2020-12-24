 TrojanSports - Analyzing USC's defensive season with PFF grades, snap counts and data
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-24 20:05:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Analyzing USC's defensive season with PFF grades, snap counts and data

USC OLB Drake Jackson (99) and DE Nick Figueroa (50) were both active in opponents' backfields this season.
USC OLB Drake Jackson (99) and DE Nick Figueroa (50) were both active in opponents' backfields this season. (AP)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

It was a wild ride for USC's defense this season.

Optimistic expectations with new coordinator Todd Orlando taking over, the loss of valuable install/evaluation time with spring practice wiped out, learning a new system largely over Zoom, a rough start, some nice highlights and big games, struggles against UCLA, being put in bad situations by the offense vs. Oregon, and all the while, turnovers galore.

In the end, USC (5-1) finished its season ranked 42nd nationally in total defense (369.7 yards per game allowed) and 44th in scoring defense (26.0 points per game).

It was improvement from last year when the Trojans ranked 77th (408.5 YPG) and 78th (29.4 PPG) in those categories.

It maybe wasn't the total turnaround fans were hoping for, but it also was only a limited sample size of six games and it would have been interesting to see how or if the unit progressed over a full 12- or 13-game season.

That said, we take an in-depth look at the data we did get this fall, using the PFF grades, snap counts and advanced stats to make some final notes and conclusions on the Trojans defense.

RELATED: The end of season PFF grades, snap counts and conclusions for USC's offense in 2020

**Not subscribed? Now is the perfect time to change that. We're offering a FREE TRIAL through Jan. 29 for new subscribers. Just use promo code USCNSD and this link to get started. Returning former users can use this link to log-in first.**

PFF season grades for USC's defense
Player Defensive Snaps Played Overall PFF Grade

1. S Talanoa Hufanga

370

83.2

2. CB Olaijah Griffin

391

79.6

3. DT Marlon Tuipulotu

311

74.9

4. OLB Drake Jackson

320

71.0

5. DE Tuli Tuipulotu

201

70.4

6. DE Nick Figueroa

270

70.3

7. LB Kana'i Mauga

261

70.1

8. OLB Hunter Echols

192

68.7

9. S Isaiah Pola-Mao

409

67.5

10. NK Max Williams

272

66.9

11. S Chase Williams

124

66.2

12. DE Connor Murphy

57

61.9

13. NK Greg Johnson

177

58.9

14. DL Caleb Tremblay

71

58.6

15. DT Brandon Pili

81

58.4

16. CB Chris Steele

381

57.5

17. CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

93

55.2

18. LB Palaie Gaoteote

98

54.0

19. LB Ralen Goforth

291

51.1

20. LB Raymond Scott

101

35.1
Minimum 50 defensive snaps played
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}