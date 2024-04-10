Only Bear Alexander, USC coach Lincoln Riley and perhaps a few others know what transpired over the last day, but a day after a wave of reports had Alexander heading to the transfer portal the Trojans' big defensive tackle tweeted Wednesday that he is not going anywhere.

Alexander did not acknowledge that he was ever planning to leave, though independent reports from On3.com, ESPN and the Los Angeles Times didn't come from nowhere on Tuesday.

"I'm not crystal clear on all of the noise or what any of this portal mess is about," Alexander tweeted. "I'm here to finish what I started and that's chasing a natty here at USC with my teammates."