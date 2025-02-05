QBs coach Luke Huard adds OC title for USC

Luke Huard has continued to expand his role and impact on USC football during his three-plus years in the program.
He initially signed on with the Trojans, after head coach Lincoln Riley was hired, in a support staff/analyst role, only to quickly take on the inside receivers coach role after the tragic death of assistant coach Dave Nichol from cancer. Last year, Huard was moved to quarterbacks coach and in 2025 he'll now also carry the title of offensive coordinator.
USC made that announcement in a tweet spotlighting the full 2025 coaching staff and roles.
Bear in mind, former offensive line coach Josh Henson previously held the OC title the last three years but was not involved in play-calling and made clear to reporters that he focused his time on the offensive line. Henson is now the OC at Purdue, freeing that title up on the Trojans staff.
It is fully expected that Riley will continue as the play-caller for the Trojans, a role he's had throughout his head coaching career and that he's expressed no desire to relinquish. It's unclear what added responsibilities Huard may take on, though.
There were no other revelations or surprises in the tweet about staff titles and roles.
USC is making its new assistant coaches -- tight ends/inside receivers coach Chad Savage, linebackers coach/assistant head coach for defense Rob Ryan and cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed available to media for the first time Wednesday morning.