QBs coach Luke Huard adds OC title for USC

Luke Huard has continued to expand his role and impact on USC football during his three-plus years in the program.

He initially signed on with the Trojans, after head coach Lincoln Riley was hired, in a support staff/analyst role, only to quickly take on the inside receivers coach role after the tragic death of assistant coach Dave Nichol from cancer. Last year, Huard was moved to quarterbacks coach and in 2025 he'll now also carry the title of offensive coordinator.

USC made that announcement in a tweet spotlighting the full 2025 coaching staff and roles.