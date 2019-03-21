Iman "Biggie" Marshall was clearly USC's best cornerback last season -- too often the Trojans' only reliable cornerback, for that matter.

But that might not be his position at the next level.

After running through drills at USC's Pro Day on Wednesday, Marshall acknowledged that NFL teams have been gauging his interest and comfort in a potential move to safety (or nickel).

"Teams talk to me about moving everywhere," he said. "That's the thing. This game is becoming a more pass-oriented game, spread offenses, so you need a lot of safeties and corners that can play in the box, that can play upfield because you've got a lot of quick tight ends and stuff like that. …

"My transition to safety, my ability to want to play safety -- those are the similar questions I've been getting."

Marshall already worked out for the NFL talent evaluators last month at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Ind., but he saw Wednesday as another opportunity to make an impression and maybe answer those aforementioned questions.

"Just my ability to move around -- versatility -- show that I can play corner, nickel, safety all around the field. A lot of times at 'SC I only played corner, so I just wanted to show my versatility and my ability to play all over the field," he said.

Marshall logged a 32.5-inch vertical jump and got 9 feet, 9 inches on the broad jump Wednesday. He did not run the 40-yard dash at Pro Day after timing at 4.53 at the combine, and he did not bench press again after putting up 16 reps (of 225 pounds) in Indianapolis.

That 40 time had him outside the top 15 performers among cornerbacks at the combine (4.49 was the 15th-best time), whereas that time would have ranked 14th among safeties. His jumps also do not rank among the top numbers recorded by DB prospects this year.

But Marshall didn't seem focused on any of the numbers while talking Wednesday.

"At the end of the day it's football. I'm a football player, so when I get the pads on you'll see what I can do," he said.

Indeed, where Marshall did measure especially well was in the advanced metrics last season, as he ranked as one of the stingiest corners in college football according to Pro Football Focus' data.

