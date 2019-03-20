Sights, sounds and stats from USC's Pro Day
NFL scouts and talent evaluators representing all 32 teams flocked to USC on Wednesday for the Trojans' Pro Day to get a first or second look at both the players expected to be drafted later this spring and those hoping to find their way into the league the hard way if necessary.
The prospects of peak interest were USC defensive backs Iman "Biggie" Marshall and Marvell Tell, linebacker Cam Smith, outside linebacker Porter Gustin and offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, who all already had the chance to showcase themselves at the NFL Scouting Combine last month.
But a better 40-yard dash time, a better run through the agility drills or simply another look could prove valuable to their stock leading up to the NFL Draft (April 25-27).
Meanwhile, Pro Day also presents an opportunity for players like running back Aca'Cedric Ware, cornerback Isaiah Langley, defensive back Ajene Harris, tight end Tyler Petite, defensive tackle Malik Dorton, offensive linemen Chris Brown and Toa Lobendahn and more to try to leave a strong first impression on the scouts.
We'll have breakout stories on several of the key storylines later in the afternoon, but here's a roundup of the sights, sounds and stats from the day.
Leading off with perhaps the top storyline.
Jake Olson
Olson, USC's inspirational long snapper, wasn't out Wednesday to impress NFL scouts, but rather to raise money toward a cure for retinoblastoma cancer, which took his eyesight.
Olson received pledges for every rep of 225 pounds he was able to put up on the bench press, and as of Wednesday night he had raised more than $49,000 in donations and pledges with his 17 reps.
The funds raised were intended to support a clinical trial of a device that is implanted in a retinoblastoma patient’s eye to directly deliver chemotherapy to tumors in the eye.
Here's the video of his performance and part of his video interview later in the day:
Nobody inspires like @JakeOlson61 who put up 17 reps for retinoblastoma research. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/TaB3ojvs5t— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) March 20, 2019
Help Jake raise the bar -- $48k raised of $250k goal.— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 20, 2019
DONATE: https://t.co/HEMBXrD1ng https://t.co/mmHS57vraj
So proud of @JakeOlson61! We are all rooting for you on your Pro Day today! Support his great cause too: https://t.co/68Lcf018ZD https://t.co/yon7sucAH6— Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) March 20, 2019
You’re one special kid! Congrats @JakeOlson61 https://t.co/bA71TTE4fv— Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) March 20, 2019
Amazing! Love you bro @JakeOlson61 🤝✌🏽 https://t.co/ky4csY3alK— Antwaun Woods Sr. (@AntwaunWoods_) March 20, 2019
DB Iman "Biggie" Marshall
Marshall was USC's only dependable cornerback last fall, but he's drawing interest as a potential safety at the next level.
Here were his times and measuarables from Pro Day:
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds
Vertical jump: 32.5 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 9 inches
Bench press: N/A (Put up 16 reps at the NFL Combine)
40-yard dash: N/A (Ran a 4.53 at the NFL Combine)
Watch him talk about his comfort level with the potential position switch and what he's hearing from NFL teams:
OLB Porter Gustin
Gustin's senior season at USC ended in mid October with a fractured ankle -- another unfortunate injury setback for the Trojans' top pass rusher.
His injury history is the biggest question he has received from NFL teams through this pre-draft process.
Here were his times and measurables from Pro Day:
Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 245
Vertical jump: 36 inches (Improved from 35.5 at the NFL Combine)
Broad jump: 10 feet (Improved from 9 feet, 11 inches at NFL Combine)
Bench press: N/A (Put up 31 reps at the NFL Combine)
40-yard dash: 4.73 seconds (Ran a 4.69 at the NFL Combine)
Watch some highlights from the drills the scouts put him through and see what he says about his expectations for the draft:
MLB Cam Smith
Smith said he felt he had eight months to prepare for the pre-draft process by making the decision to return to USC for his senior season. He changed his body in that time, but the attribute that may help him the most in the draft is his football IQ.
Smith said the most common question he's received from NFL teams is about his preparation during the week.
Here were Smith's times and measurables from Pro Day:
Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 238
Vertical jump: N/A (39 inches at NFL Combine)
Broad jump: N/A (10 feet, 3 inches at NFL Combine)
Bench press: N/A (Put up 15 reps at the NFL Combine)
40-yard dash: N/A (Ran a 4.69 at the NFL Combine)
Watch our full interview with Smith:
DB Marvell Tell
While Tell starred at safety for USC, there has been some buzz since the NFL Scouting Combine that he is drawing interest as a potential cornerback as well.
Here were his times and measuarables from Pro Day:
Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 190
Veritcal jump: 41 inches (down from 42 inches at NFL Combine)
Broad jump: N/A (11 feet, 4 inches at NFL Combine)
Bench press: 8 reps at 225 pounds (Did not bench at NFL Combine)
40-yard dash: 4.57 seconds (Did not run 40 at NFL Combine)
Tell was not immediately available for interviews after Pro Day as he said he had a meeting with an NFL scout.
After jumping 42" at the #NFLCombine, @MarvellTell_7 got in the elevator again this morning despite battling the flu bug. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/5sZAHfAx5R— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) March 20, 2019
OT Chuma Edoga
Edoga, who started at right tackle for USC, created a good deal of buzz for himself at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., back in January and was looking to create some more pre-draft momentum Wednesday.
Here were Edoga's times and measurables from Pro Day:
Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 312
Vertical jump: 24.5 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet
Bench press: N/A (Put up 21 reps at the NFL Combine)
40-yard dash: N/A (Ran a 5.19 at the NFL Combine)
See what he said about the pre-draft process:
RB Aca'Cedric Ware
Here were Ware's times and measurables from Pro Day:
Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 203
Vertical jump: 32 inches
Broad jump: N/A
Bench press: 12 reps at 225 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.60 seconds
Pro Day 💪 #FightOn pic.twitter.com/37BMlX7PQB— Aca'Cedric Ware (@ware_ced) March 20, 2019
DT Malik Dorton
Here were Dorton's times and measurables from Pro Day:
Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 280
Vertical jump: 22.5 inches
Broad jump: 8 feet, 7 inches
Bench press: 24 reps at 225 pounds
40-yard dash: 5.12 seconds
DB Ajene Harris
Here were Harris' times and measurables from Pro Day:
Height/weight: 5-foot-10, 181
Vertical jump: 30 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 3 inches
Bench press: 9 reps at 225 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.63 seconds
CB Isaiah Langley
Here were Langley's times and measuarables from Pro Day:
Height/weight: 5-foot-11, 179
Vertical jump: 34 inches
Broad jump: 10 feet, 4 inches
Bench press: 7 reps at 225 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.50 seconds
OL Toa Lobendahn
OL Toa Lobendahn bench pressed 225 pounds 36 times at USC Pro Day. Only one player at the #NFLCombine put up more. #USCtotheNFL pic.twitter.com/MJ4mSLOeQX— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) March 20, 2019
Here were Lobendahn's times and measurables from Pro Day:
Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 300
Vertical jump: 28.5 inches
Broad jump: 8 feet, 6 inches
Bench press: 36 reps at 225 pounds
40-yard dash: N/A
OG Chris Brown
Here were Brown's times and measurables from Pro Day:
Height/weight: 6-foot-5, 320
Vertical jump: 29 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet
Bench press: 21 reps at 225 pounds
40-yard dash: 5.48 seconds
DB Jonathan Lockett
Here were Lockett's times and measurables from Pro Day:
Height/weight: 5-foot-11, 182
Vertical jump: 28.5
Broad jump: 8 feet, 6 inches
Bench press: 12 reps at 225 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.69 seconds
TE Tyler Petite
Here were Petite's times and measurables from Pro Day:
Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 234
Vertical jump: 27.5 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 3 inches
Bench press: N/A
40-yard dash: 4.76 seconds
LB Reuben Peters
Here were Peters' times and measuarables from Pro Day:
Height/weight: 6-foot, 223
Vertical jump: 33.5 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 10 inches
Bench press: 24 reps at 225 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.96 seconds
TE Austin Applebee
Here were Applebee's times and measurables from Pro Day:
Height/weight: 6-foot-5, 240
Vertical jump: 33 inches
Broad jump: 10 feet
Bench press: 22 reps at 225 pounds
40-yard dash: 4.75 seconds
OG Jordan Austin
Here were Austin's times and measurables from Pro Day:
Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 292
Vertical jump: 27 inches
Broad jump: 8 feet, 6 inches
Bench press: N/A
40-yard dash: 5.37 seconds