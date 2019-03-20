NFL scouts and talent evaluators representing all 32 teams flocked to USC on Wednesday for the Trojans' Pro Day to get a first or second look at both the players expected to be drafted later this spring and those hoping to find their way into the league the hard way if necessary. The prospects of peak interest were USC defensive backs Iman "Biggie" Marshall and Marvell Tell, linebacker Cam Smith, outside linebacker Porter Gustin and offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, who all already had the chance to showcase themselves at the NFL Scouting Combine last month. But a better 40-yard dash time, a better run through the agility drills or simply another look could prove valuable to their stock leading up to the NFL Draft (April 25-27). Meanwhile, Pro Day also presents an opportunity for players like running back Aca'Cedric Ware, cornerback Isaiah Langley, defensive back Ajene Harris, tight end Tyler Petite, defensive tackle Malik Dorton, offensive linemen Chris Brown and Toa Lobendahn and more to try to leave a strong first impression on the scouts. We'll have breakout stories on several of the key storylines later in the afternoon, but here's a roundup of the sights, sounds and stats from the day. Leading off with perhaps the top storyline.



Jake Olson

Olson, USC's inspirational long snapper, wasn't out Wednesday to impress NFL scouts, but rather to raise money toward a cure for retinoblastoma cancer, which took his eyesight. Olson received pledges for every rep of 225 pounds he was able to put up on the bench press, and as of Wednesday night he had raised more than $49,000 in donations and pledges with his 17 reps. The funds raised were intended to support a clinical trial of a device that is implanted in a retinoblastoma patient’s eye to directly deliver chemotherapy to tumors in the eye. Read more about Olson's big day and what's next for him Here's the video of his performance and part of his video interview later in the day:



Nobody inspires like @JakeOlson61 who put up 17 reps for retinoblastoma research.

Help Jake raise the bar -- $48k raised of $250k goal.



DONATE: https://t.co/HEMBXrD1ng https://t.co/mmHS57vraj — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 20, 2019

So proud of @JakeOlson61! We are all rooting for you on your Pro Day today! Support his great cause too: https://t.co/68Lcf018ZD https://t.co/yon7sucAH6 — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) March 20, 2019





DB Iman "Biggie" Marshall

Emily Smith/TrojanSports.com

Marshall was USC's only dependable cornerback last fall, but he's drawing interest as a potential safety at the next level. Here were his times and measuarables from Pro Day: Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds Vertical jump: 32.5 inches Broad jump: 9 feet, 9 inches Bench press: N/A (Put up 16 reps at the NFL Combine) 40-yard dash: N/A (Ran a 4.53 at the NFL Combine) Watch him talk about his comfort level with the potential position switch and what he's hearing from NFL teams:





OLB Porter Gustin

Emily Smith/TrojanSports.com

Gustin's senior season at USC ended in mid October with a fractured ankle -- another unfortunate injury setback for the Trojans' top pass rusher. His injury history is the biggest question he has received from NFL teams through this pre-draft process. Here were his times and measurables from Pro Day: Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 245 Vertical jump: 36 inches (Improved from 35.5 at the NFL Combine) Broad jump: 10 feet (Improved from 9 feet, 11 inches at NFL Combine) Bench press: N/A (Put up 31 reps at the NFL Combine) 40-yard dash: 4.73 seconds (Ran a 4.69 at the NFL Combine) Watch some highlights from the drills the scouts put him through and see what he says about his expectations for the draft:





MLB Cam Smith

Emily Smith/TrojanSports.com

Smith said he felt he had eight months to prepare for the pre-draft process by making the decision to return to USC for his senior season. He changed his body in that time, but the attribute that may help him the most in the draft is his football IQ. Smith said the most common question he's received from NFL teams is about his preparation during the week. Here were Smith's times and measurables from Pro Day: Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 238 Vertical jump: N/A (39 inches at NFL Combine) Broad jump: N/A (10 feet, 3 inches at NFL Combine) Bench press: N/A (Put up 15 reps at the NFL Combine) 40-yard dash: N/A (Ran a 4.69 at the NFL Combine) Watch our full interview with Smith:





DB Marvell Tell

Emily Smith/TrojanSports.com

While Tell starred at safety for USC, there has been some buzz since the NFL Scouting Combine that he is drawing interest as a potential cornerback as well. Here were his times and measuarables from Pro Day: Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 190 Veritcal jump: 41 inches (down from 42 inches at NFL Combine) Broad jump: N/A (11 feet, 4 inches at NFL Combine) Bench press: 8 reps at 225 pounds (Did not bench at NFL Combine) 40-yard dash: 4.57 seconds (Did not run 40 at NFL Combine) Tell was not immediately available for interviews after Pro Day as he said he had a meeting with an NFL scout.

After jumping 42" at the #NFLCombine, @MarvellTell_7 got in the elevator again this morning despite battling the flu bug.





OT Chuma Edoga

Emily Smith/TrojanSports.com

Edoga, who started at right tackle for USC, created a good deal of buzz for himself at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., back in January and was looking to create some more pre-draft momentum Wednesday. Here were Edoga's times and measurables from Pro Day: Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 312 Vertical jump: 24.5 inches Broad jump: 9 feet Bench press: N/A (Put up 21 reps at the NFL Combine) 40-yard dash: N/A (Ran a 5.19 at the NFL Combine) See what he said about the pre-draft process:





RB Aca'Cedric Ware

Emily Smith/TrojanSports.com

Here were Ware's times and measurables from Pro Day: Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 203 Vertical jump: 32 inches Broad jump: N/A Bench press: 12 reps at 225 pounds 40-yard dash: 4.60 seconds





DT Malik Dorton

Emily Smith/TrojanSports.com

Here were Dorton's times and measurables from Pro Day: Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 280 Vertical jump: 22.5 inches Broad jump: 8 feet, 7 inches Bench press: 24 reps at 225 pounds 40-yard dash: 5.12 seconds

DB Ajene Harris

Emily Smith/TrojanSports.com

Here were Harris' times and measurables from Pro Day: Height/weight: 5-foot-10, 181 Vertical jump: 30 inches Broad jump: 9 feet, 3 inches Bench press: 9 reps at 225 pounds 40-yard dash: 4.63 seconds

CB Isaiah Langley

Emily Smith/TrojanSports.com

Here were Langley's times and measuarables from Pro Day: Height/weight: 5-foot-11, 179 Vertical jump: 34 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, 4 inches

Bench press: 7 reps at 225 pounds 40-yard dash: 4.50 seconds

OL Toa Lobendahn

OL Toa Lobendahn bench pressed 225 pounds 36 times at USC Pro Day. Only one player at the #NFLCombine put up more.

Here were Lobendahn's times and measurables from Pro Day: Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 300 Vertical jump: 28.5 inches Broad jump: 8 feet, 6 inches Bench press: 36 reps at 225 pounds 40-yard dash: N/A

OG Chris Brown

Here were Brown's times and measurables from Pro Day: Height/weight: 6-foot-5, 320 Vertical jump: 29 inches Broad jump: 9 feet Bench press: 21 reps at 225 pounds 40-yard dash: 5.48 seconds

DB Jonathan Lockett

Here were Lockett's times and measurables from Pro Day: Height/weight: 5-foot-11, 182 Vertical jump: 28.5 Broad jump: 8 feet, 6 inches Bench press: 12 reps at 225 pounds 40-yard dash: 4.69 seconds

TE Tyler Petite

Here were Petite's times and measurables from Pro Day: Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 234 Vertical jump: 27.5 inches Broad jump: 9 feet, 3 inches Bench press: N/A 40-yard dash: 4.76 seconds

LB Reuben Peters

Here were Peters' times and measuarables from Pro Day: Height/weight: 6-foot, 223 Vertical jump: 33.5 inches Broad jump: 9 feet, 10 inches Bench press: 24 reps at 225 pounds 40-yard dash: 4.96 seconds



TE Austin Applebee

Here were Applebee's times and measurables from Pro Day: Height/weight: 6-foot-5, 240 Vertical jump: 33 inches Broad jump: 10 feet Bench press: 22 reps at 225 pounds 40-yard dash: 4.75 seconds

OG Jordan Austin

Here were Austin's times and measurables from Pro Day: Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 292 Vertical jump: 27 inches Broad jump: 8 feet, 6 inches Bench press: N/A 40-yard dash: 5.37 seconds

Former Trojans stars Adoree' Jackson and Uchenna Nwosu watching

