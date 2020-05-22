**TrojanSports.com is excited to offer a special FREE TRIAL for new subscribers during this unique situation nationally. Sign up and get unlimited premium access for free until Sept. 5 -- the expected start of the 2020 college football season. New subscribers can follow this link and use promo code USC2020. Returning/past subscribers can follow this link to sign in first and start here and enter the promo code.**

Offensive lineman Saia Mapakaitolo, a standout at nearby Bishop Alemany High School, said his college decision ultimately came down to a simple overriding factor. "I'm ready to be a part of something big," as he put it. And that's why he felt the time was right to announce the news Friday that he has committed to USC, choosing the Trojans over Arizona State, UCLA and Utah in the end. With that, Mapakaitolo adds to an already intriguing 2021 offensive line class for USC, which also holds commitments from 3-star OT Mason Murphy (JSerra HS) and 3-star OG Maximus Gibbs (St. John Bosco HS). More to the point, Mapakaitolo is the 13th overall commit for a Trojans class that already ranked No. 4 nationally in the 2021 Rivals recruiting rankings. RELATED: Commitment Analysis: Full scouting report on newest USC OL commit Saia Mapakaitolo