TrojanSports - BREAKING: 4-star CB Ceyair Wright picks USC on All-American Bowl special

USC landed the final piece to its highly-ranked and deep defensive back recruiting class Saturday as local 4-star cornerback Ceyair Wright chose the Trojans over Notre Dame, Michigan and others while announcing his decision live during the All-American Bowl TV special on NBC.

Wright, from Loyola HS, is ranked the No. 5 cornerback and No. 102 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

His addition gives USC six 4-star DBs -- five ranked within the Rivals250 -- this cycle, joining fellow corners Prophet Brown and Jaylin Smith and safeties Calen Bullock, Xamarion Gordon and Anthony Beavers.

Wright and Brown are two of the top-8 cornerbacks in this class while Smith is the No. 5-ranked athlete.

After signing no defensive backs period in the 2020 cycle, new cornerbacks coach Donte Williams and safeties coach Craig Naivar delivered the Trojans a much-needed foundation for the future in the secondary.

"I've been waiting for this for a long time. For the next three to four years I'm going to be going to the University of Southern California," Wright said in making the announcement.

