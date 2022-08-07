Breaking down the key position battles and storylines for USC's defense

Maybe this is the last time this needs to be mentioned, but in the context of addressing USC's attempt at a drastic defensive makeover, it remains an important reference point to note that the 2021 Trojans might just have been the worst defense in program history.

USC ranked 103rd nationally in points allowed at 31.8 per game and 89th in total defense, yielding 408.9 yards per game.

Per the Trojans' official records, which only date back to 1955, that is both the most points per game and most yards per game the program has ever allowed.

That is the starting point for this defensive rebuild ...

Which made this comment from coach Lincoln Riley at Pac-12 Media Day especially interesting. (It's a long quote, but it really needs to be digested in its entirety).

"I think our defense has done extremely well," Riley said of the progress he sees on that side of the ball. "I have a lot of confidence in Alex Grinch. I got to sit there first-hand and watch the changes that he made when he came to Oklahoma in 2019, and there were just immediate, drastic improvements. And he obviously did that in this conference when he went to Washington State for his first defensive coordinator job. So I've got a lot of confidence in the players we have there, the coaches that we have here, the scheme -- I think all the makings to have an outstanding defense. Quite frankly, that's our expectation.

"You think of the great history of this place. Of course, the highlights of Reggie Bush are going to run forever and all the great quarterbacks and all that. But I think you can't forget all the great defensive players that have run through here, and when this team has been a national championship-caliber team, it's been riding a tremendous defense. That's where we expect to be. We expect to have a national championship-caliber defense here at USC, and I believe we have the people to do that."

