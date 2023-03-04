-There was yet more offseason roster attrition than was previously known, as offensive lineman Caadyn Stephen, tight end Ethan Rae and cornerback Adonis Otey are no longer on the roster. Stephen and Otey were buried down the depth chart and Rae's time at USC was undermined by injuries. Rae and Otey were four-star recruits.

-Meanwhile, defensive tackle Kobe Pepe, who had entered the transfer portal this winter, was a surprise inclusion on the spring roster.

-With those adjustments, our scholarship count is currently at 87, including the rest of the incoming freshman/transfer class that has not yet arrived. USC will have to be down to 85 scholarship players by the season. See our complete scholarship distribution chart here.

-Two notable positions changes: Redshirt freshman Carson Tabaracci is now listed as a tight end, moving from inside linebacker, and junior Korey Foreman listed is listed as a defensive lineman rather than a rush end.

-Freshman early enrollee Sam Greene is listed as a rush end.

-Transfer OL addition Ethan White is not on roster for the spring. He was the last of USC's transfer additions, so he presumably is enrolling in the summer.