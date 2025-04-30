COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: More on Louisiana WR Roderick Tezeno's USC decision

Making the trip from Louisiana to Los Angeles takes some effort when it's not an official visit. Doing it twice in a month says something more.
That was the case for Opelousas Catholic (Opelousas, Louisiana) receiver Roderick Tezeno, who twice visited Southern California this month, and Wednesday he made the decision to commit to USC following his latest trip to meet with the Trojans.
Lincoln Riley's program wrapped up spring practice on Saturday and that brought a number of top prospects from around the country to campus for the Trojan Olympics event.
Tezeno was among that group, but unlike his earlier trip to USC the 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect brought his family to LA this time around helping to seal his decision.
"The visit this weekend was great. I had a really good time and I brought my family with me this time so they can get a feel of it -- and they also loved how everything went this visit, so overall it was great," he told Rivals.com national analyst Sam Spiegelman on Sunday ahead of his announcement.
The high three-star recruit planned out multiple official visits earlier in the spring with Kentucky, Houston and Tulane on that list. UCLA had also started to make a strong push for the Louisiana-based prospect as of late.
However, his recent visits out west to USC made a big impact that changed the shape of his recruitment.
"I came back so quickly because the coaches and the staff wanted to build a relationship with not just me but my family as well. As soon as we got on campus, we felt welcomed and had great hospitality and it felt like home," he said.
USC has locked in commitments from a few receiver targets already in the class, and Tezeno was able to get a better look at how Dennis Simmons and the rest of the staff works with that group while watching practice.
"The coaches are really detailed on the way they teach and get their players to learn new installs and anything very quickly and effectively and it just shows their chemistry with each other and the players and how good of group they are together," the new USC commit said.
The Trojans now have 24 commitments in the class and continue to trend with several top targets in the 2026 cycle as they maintain their spot at No. 1 in the Rivals rankings.
Georgia, Missouri, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech are some of the other programs that have offered Tezeno.
Here's a closer look at the Trojans' newest WR commit ...
What it means for USC
USC is already up to four wide receiver commits in this class and there's no sign that the Trojans are at their limit, as general manager Chad Bowden has been clear in saying the program would sign its largest class of high school recruits across the board ever.
Tezeno joins local four-star commit Trent Mosley (Santa Margarita Catholic HS), speedy three-star WR Kohen Brown (Waxahachie, Texas) and local three-star Ja'Myron "Tron" Baker (Sierra Canyon HS), but the Trojans are still aggressively in pursuit of a number of top highly-rated WR prospects in this class like local four-star Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Mater Dei HS), local four-star Texas A&M commit Madden Williams (St. John Bosco HS), four-star slot standouts Vance Spafford (Mission Viejo HS) and Jalen Lott (Frisco, Texas) among others.
USC could lose its top two receivers to the NFL draft next year if both Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon have big junior seasons, and there aren't any established stars behind them so the picture could be wide open entering next season. USC brought in a strong 2025 WR class with four-stars Corey Simms, Tanook Hines and three-star slot weapon Romero Ison, so the program is building a strong foundation for the next wave of young talent to start filling up the depth chart in the years to come.
Film Room
Scouting report
Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman's take:
"Roderick Tezeno Jr., one of the more intriguing pass-catchers in this 2026 cycle. Physically extremely impressive and imposing -- 6-foot-2.5, 190 pounds, multi-sport background. Not only is excellent on the football field but is a basketball player, competes in track and field, has incredibly strong hands. That is his strongest attribute and the ability to go up and make difficult catches through-contact, catches outside the numbers where he's able to be most impactful, what we expect to see him playing at USC, making plays on the perimeter on the intermediate, short and deep parts of the field. I have seen him in various settings, and he is dominant in his high school setting. I would like to see him more in person, but one of the more intriguing pass-catchers overall this cycle."