COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: More on Louisiana WR Roderick Tezeno's USC decision

Making the trip from Louisiana to Los Angeles takes some effort when it's not an official visit. Doing it twice in a month says something more.

That was the case for Opelousas Catholic (Opelousas, Louisiana) receiver Roderick Tezeno, who twice visited Southern California this month, and Wednesday he made the decision to commit to USC following his latest trip to meet with the Trojans.

Lincoln Riley's program wrapped up spring practice on Saturday and that brought a number of top prospects from around the country to campus for the Trojan Olympics event.

Tezeno was among that group, but unlike his earlier trip to USC the 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect brought his family to LA this time around helping to seal his decision.

"The visit this weekend was great. I had a really good time and I brought my family with me this time so they can get a feel of it -- and they also loved how everything went this visit, so overall it was great," he told Rivals.com national analyst Sam Spiegelman on Sunday ahead of his announcement.

The high three-star recruit planned out multiple official visits earlier in the spring with Kentucky, Houston and Tulane on that list. UCLA had also started to make a strong push for the Louisiana-based prospect as of late.

However, his recent visits out west to USC made a big impact that changed the shape of his recruitment.

"I came back so quickly because the coaches and the staff wanted to build a relationship with not just me but my family as well. As soon as we got on campus, we felt welcomed and had great hospitality and it felt like home," he said.

USC has locked in commitments from a few receiver targets already in the class, and Tezeno was able to get a better look at how Dennis Simmons and the rest of the staff works with that group while watching practice.

"The coaches are really detailed on the way they teach and get their players to learn new installs and anything very quickly and effectively and it just shows their chemistry with each other and the players and how good of group they are together," the new USC commit said.

The Trojans now have 24 commitments in the class and continue to trend with several top targets in the 2026 cycle as they maintain their spot at No. 1 in the Rivals rankings.

Georgia, Missouri, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech are some of the other programs that have offered Tezeno.

