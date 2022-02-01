BREAKING: Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams transferring to USC
The dominoes had been tumbling toward this expected outcome for quite a while, and on Tuesday it became official -- former Oklahoma star quarterback Caleb Williams is indeed transferring to USC to reunite with head coach Lincoln Riley.
Williams spent a weekend last month in Los Angeles, posting on his Instagram from Rams and Lakers games, while buzz mounted that he'd end up at USC, as many expected once he hit the transfer portal after Oklahoma's bowl game.
Then on Jan. 10, incumbent Trojans starting quarterback Jaxson Dart landed in the transfer portal, clearly signaling what was to come, right?
And when Oklahoma wide receiver transfer Mario Williams -- a five-star, top-20 national prospect in the 2021 recruiting class -- announced his transfer to USC on Jan. 15, that had to mean Caleb Williams was set to follow soon thereafter, right?
It just required a little extra patience from the fan base.
Each time USC's official account tweeted out a Fight On emoji, fans waited in anticipation for THE news. Instead, the Trojans continued adding to their transfer haul throughout each week, bringing in other intriguing additions to address pressing needs -- 12 of them, with Williams remaining as the missing piece.
On Tuesday, there wasn't quite as much advance warning, no hours of anxiety and wondering if this was really it -- just the news Trojans fan had been pining for this whole time.
Williams, considered by some to be a potential future top of the NFL draft QB, is officially reuniting with coach Lincoln Riley in Los Angeles.
The Trojans have their QB.
RELATED: Five things to know about Caleb Williams | Rivals' Adam Gorney explains why USC landing Caleb Williams is such a big deal
Dart, who ultimately landed at Ole Miss, showed the potential of being a future star at the position, but Riley knows Williams, who has already proven to be a star in his offense.
Williams, who was the No. 1-ranked dual-threat QB and No. 6 overall national prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, passed for 1,916 yards, 21 touchdowns and 4 interceptions as a freshman at Oklahoma, while also rushing for 442 yards and 6 TDs. He was the Sooners' primary quarterback for the final eight games of the season.
Williams capped his Oklahoma career in the Alamo Bowl, completing 21 of 27 passes for 242 yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in a 47-32 win over Oregon and signaled afterward that he had a decision to make about his future.
He took over as Oklahoma's starting QB in early October, usurping Spencer Rattler, who at one point was considered a potential Heisman Trophy contender entering the season.
His breakout came vs. Texas on Oct. 9, as he came off the bench to replace a struggling Rattler and completed 16 of 25 passes for 212 yards and 2 TDs and rushed for 88 yards and a TD on just 4 carries in a 55-48 rivalry win.
The next week he completed 18 of 23 passes for 295 yards, 4 TDs and 0 INTs while also rushing for 66 yards and a TD.
Williams' best statistical performance came against Texas Tech, when he completed 23 of 30 passes for 402 yards, 6 TDs and 0 INTs, but he had several defining performances in his freshman season.
Williams had some ups and downs along the way, but he only threw multiple interceptions once, against Baylor, which held him to 10-of-19 passing for 146 yards, 0 TDs and 2 INTs (plus a rushing TD). Iowa State also held him in check (8 of 18 for 87 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, plus 67 yards and a TD rushing).
Otherwise, the 6-foot-1, 218-pound standout from Washington, D.C., indeed looked like a burgeoning star at the position.
Williams was named a true freshman All-American by ESPN, PFF and other outlets, a semifinalist for Walter Camp Player of the Year, Davey O’Brien National Quarterback and FWAA's Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year awards, and an All-Big 12 second-team selection by AP.
And now he's reunited with Riley in Los Angeles, as Trojans fans breath a deep sigh of relief about the team's quarterback situation after a wild month or so.
The offseason roster overhaul looks a lot more complete Tuesday.
**Share your reaction on our Trojan Talk board!**
Not subscribed? Sign up today! Click this link to activate full premium access.