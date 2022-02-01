BREAKING: Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams transferring to USC

The dominoes had been tumbling toward this expected outcome for quite a while, and on Tuesday it became official -- former Oklahoma star quarterback Caleb Williams is indeed transferring to USC to reunite with head coach Lincoln Riley.

Williams spent a weekend last month in Los Angeles, posting on his Instagram from Rams and Lakers games, while buzz mounted that he'd end up at USC, as many expected once he hit the transfer portal after Oklahoma's bowl game.

Then on Jan. 10, incumbent Trojans starting quarterback Jaxson Dart landed in the transfer portal, clearly signaling what was to come, right?

And when Oklahoma wide receiver transfer Mario Williams -- a five-star, top-20 national prospect in the 2021 recruiting class -- announced his transfer to USC on Jan. 15, that had to mean Caleb Williams was set to follow soon thereafter, right?

It just required a little extra patience from the fan base.

Each time USC's official account tweeted out a Fight On emoji, fans waited in anticipation for THE news. Instead, the Trojans continued adding to their transfer haul throughout each week, bringing in other intriguing additions to address pressing needs -- 12 of them, with Williams remaining as the missing piece.

On Tuesday, there wasn't quite as much advance warning, no hours of anxiety and wondering if this was really it -- just the news Trojans fan had been pining for this whole time.

Williams, considered by some to be a potential future top of the NFL draft QB, is officially reuniting with coach Lincoln Riley in Los Angeles.

The Trojans have their QB.

