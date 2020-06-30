TrojanSports - BREAKING: USC lands commitment from 4-star CB Jaylin Smith

**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Sign up for a new monthly subscription and pick out a FREE T-SHIRT from BreakingT.com for up to a $28 value. Use code Monthly2020 and follow this link to unlock that deal .**

Overall, Smith is USC's 17th commitment in this class, of which 12 are 4-star prospects and 11 are Rivals250 prospects. The Trojans were No. 5 in the Rivals recruiting rankings prior to Smith's announcement and have been as high as No. 3 this cycle.

Smith is the first cornerback commit in this class after USC landed none at the position in the 2020 cycle, but he joins a strong DB class in the making that already includes 4-star safeties Calen Bullock, Anthony Beavers and Xamarion Gordon.

USC continued the encouraging themes of this 2021 recruiting cycle, checking off a priority need while getting a 4-star local standout to stay home.

Smith's commitment is a big get for new USC cornerbacks coach Donte Williams, who had already been instrumental in some of the Trojans' other early commits like Beavers and 4-star linebacker Julien Simon, to name a couple.

Smith made it clear after USC hired Williams away from Oregon in February that the move was going to be a factor for him.

"It's all been love ever since [he offered me at Oregon in November], and that's been my guy ever since," Smith said then. "... USC is always going to be a top school for me, just growing up, how can you not love 'SC? So they're always going to be a top school for me, but just adding Coach D to the coaching staff is just very huge and a great pickup for 'SC."

That was just one of many factors for Smith, though. He was among a larger group of top 2021 and 2022 prospects who were at USC for what has proved to be a significantly pivotal Junior Day at the end of January, where he met defensive coordinator Todd Orlando for the first time.

"I love him. He's probably the most passionate coach I've been around in a couple years. He brings all the energy to the room," Smith said. "So I love his energy. He brings a lot to the game. … He wants to win, he wants to do things different in the program."

Smith is ranked the No. 10 ATH in this class. In addition to having the versatility to play safety, he also made an impact on offense last season at Bishop Alemany, catching 10 passes for 211 yards and 2 touchdowns and also rushing for 159 yards and 2 TDs, according to MaxPreps. On defense, he had 60 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 2 interceptions.

USC signed no DBs period in the 2020 recruiting class, so building a foundation for the future at both safety and cornerback has been a top priority. Smith is a nice start to addressing those CB needs.

As noted, his commitment also represents the continued success this cycle of keeping top local talent at home. Smith was teammates on the Premium 7-on-7 squad with Beavers and was also high school teammates at Bishop Alemany with three fellow USC commits -- QB Miller Moss (who has since transferred to Mater Dei), OT Saia Mapakaitolo and 2022 OLB Niuafe Tuihalamaka.

Overall, here's how USC's 2021 recruiting class stands so far: 4-star WR Quaydarius Davis (Dallas, Texas/No. 23 overall national prospect), 4-star QB Jake Garcia (La Habra HS/No. 25), 4-star QB Miller Moss (Mater Dei HS/No. 91), 4-star OLB Ma'a Gaoteote (Las Vegas, Nev./No. 93), 4-star ATH/LB Julien Simon (Tacoma, Wash./No. 108), 4-star S Calen Bullock (Muir HS/No. 119), 4-star RB Brandon Campbell (Houston, Texas/No. 173), 4-star ATH/CB Jaylin Smith (No. 198), 4-star ATH/S Anthony Beavers (Narbonne HS/No. 199) and 4-star S Xamarion Gordon (Warren HS/No. 228), 4-star WR Michael Jackson III (Las Vegas, Nev./No. 234) along with 4-star DT Jay Toia (Grace Brethren HS), 3-star DE Colin Mobley (Baltimore, Md.), 3-star OL Mason Murphy (JSerra HS), Maximus Gibbs (St. John Bosco HS) and Saia Mapakaitolo (Bishop Alemany HS), and 3-star TE Lake McRee (Austin, Texas).

