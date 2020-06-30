TrojanSports - Commitment Analysis: What USC is getting with 4-star CB Jaylin Smith

**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Sign up for a new monthly subscription and pick out a FREE T-SHIRT from BreakingT.com for up to a $28 value. Use code Monthly2020 and follow this link to unlock that deal .**

We take a closer look at what Smith's commitment means for the Trojans, and Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney gives his scouting report on the local standout.

Smith is being recruited as a cornerback/nickel (and also a potential return specialist), checking off a major need for USC in this 2021 class.

The Trojans signed no defensive backs of any kind in their small 2020 class, so addressing the secondary was a primary need for USC this cycle.

The program did well in securing early commitments from 4-star safeties Calen Bullock, Anthony Beavers and Xamarion Gordon, but Smith is the first cornerback to join the class.

He's a highly-versatile prospect who could just as easily play safety at the next level, but USC likes him as a potential corner or nickel. He's also expected to get a look as a return specialist as another way to feature his play-making potential.

The Trojans certainly aren't done at cornerback, meanwhile. Look for them to add further at the position. There are a handful of names still in play, but 4-star prospects Nathaniel Wiggins (Atlanta, Ga.) and Ceyair Wright (Loyola HS) are a couple of priority targets to keep an eye on in particular.

While Smith is the first cornerback commit in this class, he's one of several commits already for CBs coach Donte Williams, who also played a lead role in the recruitments of Beavers and 4-star linebacker Julien Simon.

As for the cornerback depth chart at USC, the Trojans enter 2020 led by the nucleus of junior Olaijah Griffin, sophomore Chris Steele and redshirt sophomore Isaac Taylor-Stuart, with sophomores Dorian Hewett, Jayden Williams and redshirt freshman Adonis Otey behind them.

By the time Smith gets to campus, it's possible one of those top three corners is already gone, but likely by the end of the 2021 season those spots will be turning over. So whichever corners the Trojans land in this class should have an opportunity to compete early in their college careers for a major role.

Overall, here's how USC's 2021 recruiting class stands so far with 17 commitments, including 12 4-stars and 11 Rivals250 prospects: 4-star WR Quaydarius Davis (Dallas, Texas/No. 23 overall national prospect), 4-star QB Jake Garcia (La Habra HS/No. 25), 4-star QB Miller Moss (Mater Dei HS/No. 91), 4-star OLB Ma'a Gaoteote (Las Vegas, Nev./No. 93), 4-star ATH/LB Julien Simon (Tacoma, Wash./No. 108), 4-star S Calen Bullock (Muir HS/No. 119), 4-star RB Brandon Campbell (Houston, Texas/No. 173), 4-star ATH/CB Jaylin Smith (No. 198), 4-star ATH/S Anthony Beavers (Narbonne HS/No. 199) and 4-star S Xamarion Gordon (Warren HS/No. 228), 4-star WR Michael Jackson III (Las Vegas, Nev./No. 234) along with 4-star DT Jay Toia (Grace Brethren HS), 3-star DE Colin Mobley (Baltimore, Md.), 3-star OL Mason Murphy (JSerra HS), Maximus Gibbs (St. John Bosco HS) and Saia Mapakaitolo (Bishop Alemany HS), and 3-star TE Lake McRee (Austin, Texas).

The wave of commitments slowed over the last few weeks, and that's natural as USC already has the bulk of its recruiting class in place. Look for the Trojans to hold out for their top remaining targets, some of whom are planning to play out the process before making any decisions/announcements.