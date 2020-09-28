TrojanSports - BREAKING: USC lands commitment from 4-star Rivals250 CB Philip Riley

**NOT SUBSCRIBED? We have two incredible promos available for a limited time. 1) Take 70 percent off the first year of a new annual subscription with code PAC2020. Or, 2) Pay just $3 for premium access through the end of 2020 with code PACisBACK. Both promos are valid through Sept. 28. Details and sign-up links here.**

A very strong USC defensive back class got even stronger Monday as 4-star Rivals250 cornerback Philip Riley (Valrico, Fla.) announced his commitment to the Trojans, just days after de-committing from Notre Dame. Score another major recruiting win for Trojans cornerbacks coach Donte Williams on this one. Riley was a top USC target earlier this recruiting cycle before committing to the Fighting Irish on May 5. He backed off that pledge on Friday, and the buzz quickly started mounting that the Trojans were positioned as the new favorite. Riley, who is originally from the West Coast and played for the elite FSP 7-on-7 team out of Washington, made it official Monday. "Coach Donte was a big reason, seeing what he has done with DBs and who he has produced," Riley told TrojanSports.com. "Also, he has kept it real with me from the beginning and we have a great personal relationship. Another thing was the academics at USC [are] elite, which can benefit me for life. ... Also, I am from the West Coast and I have a ton of family over there." RELATED: Commitment Analysis: What is USC getting in Rivals250 CB Philip Riley