Like USC's recruiting version of Paul Revere, the first hint of news came several weeks ago in the form of a tweet from recent 4-star running back commit Brandon Campbell, letting fans know something big was coming. And, eventually, on Friday it did, with Campbell again sounding the alert on Twitter. Four-star 2021 Rivals100 wide receiver Quaydarius Davis became the second big-time prospect from Texas to commit to USC this cycle, following Campbell's own commitment late last month. More to the point, he's the seventh commit for USC since March 11. The playmaker from Skyline High School in Dallas is ranked the No. 4 WR and No. 21 overall prospect in the 2021 class and now gives USC two top-25 overall commits (along with QB Jake Garcia at No. 23) and three Rivals100 commits (including OLB Ma'a Gaoteote). Overall, the Trojans have 10 pledges now -- including seven 4-stars -- in a class that continues to climb in the national recruiting rankings (now No. 6), reflecting a dramatic rebound from the program's recruiting struggles in the 2020 cycle. RELATED: Commitment Analyis: We go inside the film room and Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman breaks down USC's newest commit