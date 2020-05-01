BREAKING: USC lands commitment from Rivals100 4-star WR Quaydarius Davis
Like USC's recruiting version of Paul Revere, the first hint of news came several weeks ago in the form of a tweet from recent 4-star running back commit Brandon Campbell, letting fans know something big was coming.
And, eventually, on Friday it did, with Campbell again sounding the alert on Twitter.
Four-star 2021 Rivals100 wide receiver Quaydarius Davis became the second big-time prospect from Texas to commit to USC this cycle, following Campbell's own commitment late last month. More to the point, he's the seventh commit for USC since March 11.
The playmaker from Skyline High School in Dallas is ranked the No. 4 WR and No. 21 overall prospect in the 2021 class and now gives USC two top-25 overall commits (along with QB Jake Garcia at No. 23) and three Rivals100 commits (including OLB Ma'a Gaoteote).
Overall, the Trojans have 10 pledges now -- including seven 4-stars -- in a class that continues to climb in the national recruiting rankings (now No. 6), reflecting a dramatic rebound from the program's recruiting struggles in the 2020 cycle.
Davis, listed at 6-foot, 198 pounds, previously committed to SMU earlier in the process and more recently Texas (from June 9 until November 11).
He told TrojanSports.com in February that USC was recruiting him aggressively and that he liked how much the Trojans throw the ball.
"There's some good coaches up there. They're recruiting their butt off for me right now," he said then. ". ... They're talking to me like strong -- strong, strong. More than Texas, you know what I'm saying. It's crazy. ...
"They throw the ball -- the freshmen eat a lot. [I want] to get 60 receptions, when I get there."
The opportunity to contribute immediately was a key factor for Davis as he weighed his options -- which included a top 6 of USC, Texas, LSU, Florida, SMU and Oklahoma State.
USC was able to show him that the last two seasons they had a freshman wide receiver heavily involved -- Amon-Ra St. Brown in 2018 (60 catches for 750 yards and 3 TDs) and Drake London in 2019 (39 catches for 567 yards and touchdowns in each of the final five games).
As for the Campbell connection, the 4-star RB commit from Houston may well prove to be a pivotal domino in this 2021 class for the Trojans. He pledged upon his announcement to transition from recruit to recruiter and help USC land a "top 3" national recruiting class.
He and Davis are teammates on the elite Fast Houston 7-on-7 team, so he had a strong relationship already with the talented wide receiver and is clearly following through on his intentions of trying to bring in other top recruits with him to USC.
Overall, the tide has most definitely turned for the Trojans in recruiting as they look to be moving closer and closer to their familiar perch atop the national rankings.
The class so far includes Davis (No. 21), Garcia (No. 23-ranked prospect overall), Gaoteote (No. 92 overall), 4-star safety Anthony Beavers (No. 171), Campbell (No. 200), 4-star DT Jay Toia, 4-star safety Calen Bullock, 3-star safety Xamarion Gordon, 3-star OG Maximus Gibbs, and 3-star OT Mason Murphy.
What's especially encouraging, though, is that USC's aggressive recruiting efforts in Texas -- the result of a majority of the coaching staff having deep ties in the state -- are paying major dividends this cycle already. It's also a strong statement for the staff that they've been able to close the deal with two out-of-state recruits who haven't yet visited.
The momentum is building for a major recruiting turnaround for the Trojans.
🚷 No Man Coverage Allowed!!! @Fast7v7 x @TheQuayDavis2 x @Pylon7on7 x @ShockDoctor pic.twitter.com/lKCfXrGHEZ— Pylon 7on7 Football (@Pylon7on7) April 5, 2020