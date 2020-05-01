Commitment Analysis: 4-star Rivals100 WR Quaydarius Davis picks USC
USC landed its highest-ranked commit of this already encouraging 2021 recruiting cycle as 4-star WR Quaydarius Davis announced his Trojans decision on his Instagram account.
Davis, from Skyline High School in Dallas, Texas, is the No. 4 WR and No. 21 overall prospect in this class.
His commitment gives USC two top-25 national prospects so far, along with QB Jake Garcia (No. 23), three Rivals100 prospects including 4-star OLB Ma'a Gaoteote (No. 92) and five top-200 prospects with 4-star safety Anthony Beavers (No. 171) and 4-star RB Brandon Campbell (No. 200).
Overall, USC is up to No. 6 in the Rivals recruiting rankings.
Perhaps most notable, though, is that with Campbell and Davis, USC has landed two major prospects from Texas, where the Trojans invest a lot of recruiting energy given the deep ties in the Lone Star State from much of their staff.
To take a deeper look at Davis' commitment, we analyze what this means for USC from a roster standpoint, take a look inside the film room and Rivals analyst Sam Spiegeleman gives his scouting report on Davis.
What is means for USC
It's expected that the Trojans will take around three wide receivers in this 2021 class, and landing an early commitment from one of the top players at the position is a great start to filling out the needs there.
Davis told TrojanSports.com back in February that he wanted to join a program where he could come in and catch 60 balls as a freshman. USC has certainly shown a willingness to let true freshmen earn their way on the field. Amon-Ra St. Brown had 60 receptions as a freshman in 2018, and Drake London caught 39 passes for 567 yards and 5 TDs while surging late in his 2019 debut season.
USC will lose productive veteran receiver Tyler Vaughns after next season and possibly St. Brown if he chooses to declare for the NFL draft. That will leave London and a nice bevy of other young playmakers who haven't had a shot to make an impact as of now. That group includes Bru McCoy, Kyle Ford, Gary Bryant Jr., Joshua Jackson, Munir McClain and John Jackson III. It stands to reason at least a couple of those guys are going to emerge this coming season and position themselves well for 2021, but if Davis can deliver on expectations then it's plenty conceivable that he could make an immediate impact.
