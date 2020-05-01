**TrojanSports.com is excited to offer a special FREE TRIAL for new subscribers during this unique situation nationally. Sign up and get unlimited premium access for free until Sept. 5 -- the expected start of the 2020 college football season. New subscribers can follow this link and use promo code USC2020 . Returning/past subscribers can follow this link to sign in first and start here and enter the promo code.**

USC landed its highest-ranked commit of this already encouraging 2021 recruiting cycle as 4-star WR Quaydarius Davis announced his Trojans decision on his Instagram account.

Davis, from Skyline High School in Dallas, Texas, is the No. 4 WR and No. 21 overall prospect in this class.

His commitment gives USC two top-25 national prospects so far, along with QB Jake Garcia (No. 23), three Rivals100 prospects including 4-star OLB Ma'a Gaoteote (No. 92) and five top-200 prospects with 4-star safety Anthony Beavers (No. 171) and 4-star RB Brandon Campbell (No. 200).

Overall, USC is up to No. 6 in the Rivals recruiting rankings.

RELATED: Read more about Quaydarius Davis' USC commitment

Perhaps most notable, though, is that with Campbell and Davis, USC has landed two major prospects from Texas, where the Trojans invest a lot of recruiting energy given the deep ties in the Lone Star State from much of their staff.

To take a deeper look at Davis' commitment, we analyze what this means for USC from a roster standpoint, take a look inside the film room and Rivals analyst Sam Spiegeleman gives his scouting report on Davis.