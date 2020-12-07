TrojanSports - BREAKING: USC starting LB Palaie Gaoteote enters the NCAA transfer portal

BREAKING: USC starting LB Palaie Gaoteote enters the NCAA transfer portal
As far as such stories go, this one hit as a surprise Monday morning.
USC junior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote has put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The former 5-star prospect from Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas, Nev., started the first two games of the season at the Rover, or weakside LB position, before sustaining a concussion that has kept him out the last three weeks (two games).
But the season wasn't going as planned before that either. After considerable preseason hype from head coach Clay Helton, who repeatedly said that new defensive coordinator Todd Orlando had taken Gaoteote to "another level," the linebacker had a relatively quiet 9 tackles through two and a half games while the LB unit as a whole underwhelmed.
In his absence, junior Kana'i Mauga filled in well as the starter opposite sophomore Ralen Goforth, who was out with injury this last game.
Overall, the unit has been beset by injuries as Jordan Iosefa, Solomon Tuliaupupu and Eli'jah Winston were all lost for the season before it began, and Tayler Katoa has been trying to work back from an injury of his own.
USC mostly relied on Mauga as its sole traditional linebacker Sunday in the win over Washington State while safety Talanoa Hufanga lined up at middle linebacker throughout the game.
So losing Gaoteote would be another big blow to the depth at that position, and the timing of the move is particularly interesting.
Overall, Gaoteote has tallied 105 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss in his two-plus seasons at USC.
It's unclear whether this was any factor in the news, but the linebacker's brother, 4-star 2021 LB prospect Ma'a Gaoteote has long been publicly committed to USC but is not expected to end up in the Trojans' final class. In his limited comments on the matter, he has acknowledged he's considering other schools. He also left St. John Bosco HS here in the Los Angeles area and transferred back to Bishop Gorman prior to this school year.
USC should be fine depth-wise next year at the linebacker position with Iosefa, Tuliaupupu and Winston hopefully healthy joining the incumbents Goforth and Mauga, with 4-star Julien Simon adding to the mix as an incoming freshman, and Katoa, Raymond Scott and Tuasivi Nomura also competing for roles.
But there will remain the what-if for Gaoteote, who many expected big things from in his USC career. Unless he reconsiders his desire to pursue a transfer, the final verdict will be that for whatever reason the Trojans were never able to get the most out of the highly-touted prospect.