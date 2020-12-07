TrojanSports - BREAKING: USC starting LB Palaie Gaoteote enters the NCAA transfer portal

As far as such stories go, this one hit as a surprise Monday morning.

USC junior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote has put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The former 5-star prospect from Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas, Nev., started the first two games of the season at the Rover, or weakside LB position, before sustaining a concussion that has kept him out the last three weeks (two games).

But the season wasn't going as planned before that either. After considerable preseason hype from head coach Clay Helton, who repeatedly said that new defensive coordinator Todd Orlando had taken Gaoteote to "another level," the linebacker had a relatively quiet 9 tackles through two and a half games while the LB unit as a whole underwhelmed.

In his absence, junior Kana'i Mauga filled in well as the starter opposite sophomore Ralen Goforth, who was out with injury this last game.

Overall, the unit has been beset by injuries as Jordan Iosefa, Solomon Tuliaupupu and Eli'jah Winston were all lost for the season before it began, and Tayler Katoa has been trying to work back from an injury of his own.

USC mostly relied on Mauga as its sole traditional linebacker Sunday in the win over Washington State while safety Talanoa Hufanga lined up at middle linebacker throughout the game.

So losing Gaoteote would be another big blow to the depth at that position, and the timing of the move is particularly interesting.