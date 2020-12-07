TrojanSports - Clay Helton says door is open for LB Palaie Gaoteote to return from portal

USC coach Clay Helton addressed the news Monday of starting linebacker Palaie Gaoteote entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal while leaving the door open for Gaoteote to return to the program if he chooses.

"He's a great kid. When I have had the opportunity to visit with him, he comes from a great family, great player. He came in and said 'Coach, I'd like to look at all my options.' There's nothing that you can do as a coach other than tell him in situations, support him, and told him, 'The door's always open here,'" Helton said while appearing on the Trojans Live radio show on Monday night on KABC-790 AM. "We love EA. We hope that whatever his decision is that it's best for him, and so I hope it's here -- I really do. That door's open, but he wants to be able to explore every option and we'll give him the time to do that."

Gaoteote, who has tallied 105 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss in his two-plus seasons at USC, has missed the last two games with Helton saying as recently as last Thursday that the linebacker remained in the concussion protocol from an injury dating back to the second game of the season at Arizona.

The timing of Gaoteote's transfer portal move was certainly a surprise with the Trojans 4-0 with just one regular-season game left and in control of their path to the Pac-12 championship game.



