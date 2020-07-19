TrojanSports - BREAKING: USC wins big recruiting battle for 4-star CB commit Prophet Brown

Brown's commitment also shows what Williams is capable of, as all indications a little more than a week ago were that the Trojans were lacking momentum and not particularly well-positioned in this recruiting battle. Instead, Williams closed strong and now the Trojans have mostly met all their needs in the defensive backfield if these commitments hold, though they would still like to add a third cornerback if possible.

Brown, a top-200 national prospect, has the versatility to play on both sides of the ball in college, but USC has recruited him as a cornerback, which became his preference in recent months.

This is what USC fans expected when the program hired cornerbacks coach and vaunted recruiter Donte Williams away from Oregon in February -- an expectation that the Trojans would not only bolster their defensive back haul but win more high-profile recruiting battles.

T.J. Ewing, the head football coach at Monterey Trail, emphasized that Williams made a very strong impression throughout Brown's recruitment.

"I told him a long time ago, if he closed his eyes and put his finger on a school he wouldn't be wrong. Every school he got offered [by] was outstanding. Every school's quality I could say something about, and for USC you're talking about realistically probably the most traditional college football program in the country's history in terms of Heisman Trophies, national champions," Ewing said. "... The reason why they're down, it ain't the school, because the school's got the tradition. Everyone knows that. That's something if you coach there, you have to realize that. You can't hide from it. USC is the juggernaut and everybody knows it. If they get their act together in terms of recruiting the state of California as they've done in the past, they'll dominate.

"And I think their current staff, Coach Helton's done a phenomenal job hiring the right guys to help him with the process of getting USC back to where when I was first starting to coach as a head coach, I watched Pete Carroll ... and I was looking at it like, man, this guys is innovative. He was way ahead, forward thinking, he had energy, enthusiasm, charisma, confidence, and players, to me, gravitated [toward that]. And I think Coach Williams, Donte, I think he's one of those guys that has that same swagger that Pete Carroll's staff used to have. ... I think kids enjoy men of confidence, I think that's what he [projects] and I think you're seeing lots of kids flipping commitments for USC and I think they're around the corner of that idea of what USC can be, was and will be as long as the car's driven the right way."

Brown was an all-around force for Monterey Trail last season, as he averaged 12.2 yards per carry (64 carries for 779 yards and 11 TDs), averaged 20.2 yards per reception (17-343-5), added three passing touchdowns, contributed on kickoff returns and had 3 interceptions and 5 pass breakups, per MaxPreps.

USC started recruiting him as one of its top running back targets, but when Brown's preference switched over to playing defense in college the Trojans adjusted as well and pursued him for their cornerback needs.

"We talked about four, five months ago. I know Michigan was high on him at running back and some other schools, and he was excited about getting the ball in his hands. He likes the ball in his hands, but I think he started thinking about long-term in terms of how can I play this game longer, you know," Ewing said. "Defensively being a cover guy running around chasing guys ... running backs get banged up. I don't think he would have been, no matter who he played for, an every-down pounder back. That's not him -- he's more of a spatial guy whether he's a slot receiver or he's a third-down back kind of guy. But he was more like, I want to cover dudes up and kind of play immediately in that regard."

Overall, USC now holds 18 commitments publicly, including 12 Rivals250 prospects.

