BELLEVUE, Wash. -- When 2020 3-star offensive lineman Caadyn Stephen and his family traveled to USC last month for the first of his five potential official visits, he didn't necessarily know he'd be making a commitment decision promptly thereafter.

The plan was actually to wait until after the season and continue to evaluate the offers coming in for the relative late-bloomer from Alaska, whose recruitment didn't really begin until he and his family moved to Washington in the summer of 2018.

USC was the second to last of his 12 offers to that point, but he said, "I fell in love with the school."

"The second trip was amazing. The first trip [a couple months earlier] I wasn't too sure, but that second trip was definitely [confirming]," he told TrojanSports.com last Friday night. "Campus was amazing, the family bond that I saw between teammates in the locker room after the game, before the game, the way coach talked to his team, it was amazing -- I couldn't pass it up."

Stephen, who took that official visit for USC's season-opener against Fresno State, announced his commitment that following Wednesday.

Both he and his father Jeremiah said that coach Clay Helton's "Faith, Family, Football" approach resonated strongly with them.

"Faith is a big part of my life so that stood out to me, and that's what really took my heart," Stephen said last Friday night after his Camas High School team beat Bellevue.

Faith is a good word to apply to his recruitment in general.

