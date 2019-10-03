Caadyn Stephen's path from under-the-radar Alaskan prospect to USC commit
BELLEVUE, Wash. -- When 2020 3-star offensive lineman Caadyn Stephen and his family traveled to USC last month for the first of his five potential official visits, he didn't necessarily know he'd be making a commitment decision promptly thereafter.
The plan was actually to wait until after the season and continue to evaluate the offers coming in for the relative late-bloomer from Alaska, whose recruitment didn't really begin until he and his family moved to Washington in the summer of 2018.
USC was the second to last of his 12 offers to that point, but he said, "I fell in love with the school."
"The second trip was amazing. The first trip [a couple months earlier] I wasn't too sure, but that second trip was definitely [confirming]," he told TrojanSports.com last Friday night. "Campus was amazing, the family bond that I saw between teammates in the locker room after the game, before the game, the way coach talked to his team, it was amazing -- I couldn't pass it up."
Stephen, who took that official visit for USC's season-opener against Fresno State, announced his commitment that following Wednesday.
Both he and his father Jeremiah said that coach Clay Helton's "Faith, Family, Football" approach resonated strongly with them.
"Faith is a big part of my life so that stood out to me, and that's what really took my heart," Stephen said last Friday night after his Camas High School team beat Bellevue.
Faith is a good word to apply to his recruitment in general.
Inspiration and a leap of faith
Stephen was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, before the family moved to Anchorage "after five years of 50, 60-below," his father said of the frigid climate.
He didn't play football until his freshman year. Even though he had a strong arm from his time as a baseball player, his size made him too valuable as an offensive lineman for his West Anchorage High School team so that's where he would play while making a quick impression.
As his father tells the story, after one game on the freshman team, Stephen was called up to JV, and after one game there he was moved to the varsity where he was a starter the rest of the season.
Stephen's rapid rise through the West Anchorage program wasn't the only source of validation and motivation that would affirm for him that he needed to stick with his football pursuits, though.
Craig Dunn, a coach on the freshman team, had sent a text message to Jeremiah about his son to let him know about the quick move up to JV and the potential he saw in Caadyn. Dunn would pass away after the season, and the family has kept the text message ever since.
Want to keep reading? Take advantage of our ongoing FREE TRIAL. Get premium access through Oct. 11 with no commitment. Stay on past the trial and we'll add two free months on top of a paid monthly subscription and six free months with an annual subscription.
--> New users sign up here (Use promo code USCFree)
--> Past subscribers can sign in and activate the free trial here (Use promo code USCFree)
Jeremiah Stephen shared it as follows: "Thanks for letting him come out for football. I've been coaching for 25 years and I've never seen a player with more potential than Caadyn. If he lifts weights, is coachable, he most assuredly [will] play on Saturdays ... maybe even Sundays. I've coached 5 players to the NFL ... Caadyn is by a long shot the best of them."
Said Jeremiah: "We saved that text from coach Dunn and it will go with him wherever he goes. It was an inspirational text that hopefully set him in motion and that motivating standpoint of someone else seeing something other than his parents because obviously we can be a little biased."
Putting faith in their son's football potential, the family moved to Washington to give him a better spotlight for college recruiters. Jeremiah and Caadyn moved first in July of 2018 and lived in a hotel for four weeks before the rest of the family -- mom and sisters -- followed.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news