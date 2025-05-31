Caden Aoki brings his best on mound as USC wins NCAA regional opener

"We've always said it starts with the guy on the mound, and [Aoki] was masterful today," coach Andy Stankiewicz said. "It's kind of been what he's been, so it's just nice to have a guy out there with a slow heartbeat who understands how to pitch and change speeds."

Aoki, who went 5-4 with a 4.21 ERA during the season, was at his best Friday, allowing just 4 hits, 0 walks and 1 run with 6 strikeouts over 8 innings.

The Trojans (36-21) take on Saint Mary's at 6 p.m. PT Saturday with the winning advancing to the regional final Sunday.

USC got a sterling outing on the mound from senior Caden Aoki and plenty of offense to support him, rolling to a 13-1 win over No. 22-ranked TCU to start play in the double-elimination regional in Corvallis, Oregon.

The USC baseball program played its first NCAA tournament game in 10 years Friday, but the Trojans looked plenty comfortable on the big stage.

Aoki, the senior right-hander, credited USC pitching coach Sean Allen for setting him up with the right plan of attack.

"Coach Allen put up a great plan for the both of us, and he recognized really early that it looked like they were sitting changeup or sitting offspeed. So to be able to execute quality strikes in and out with my fastball today was really big for me. Not just strikes, but quality strikes," Aoki said. "And the fact that I was able to get in there to lefties and righties with my fastball was something that was very important today."

Meanwhile, his teammates at the plate gave him more than enough support.

Catcher Richard Tejeda delivered an RBI single in the second inning and the Trojans plated two more in the top of the fourth on a Jack Basseer RBI single and an RBI fielder's choice from Ethan Hedges for a 3-0 lead.

TCU (39-19) got its only run in the bottom of the fourth, but Aoki shut the Horned Frogs down from there.

"We always talk about shutdown innings. After we score we want to throw up a zero in the next inning. I haven't been the best at that this year. It wasn't anything I was taking lightly. I had to go out there and execute my pitches and be at my best," he said.

USC plated three runs in the sixth on RBI singles from Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek and Adrian Lopez and a sacrifice fly from Abbrie Covarrubias. The Trojans scored three more in the seventh and fourth in the ninth to pile on.

Lopez finished 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs and a run, Tejeda was 3-for-5 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs, Basseer was 2-for-6 with 2 RBIs and a run, Brayden Dowd was 3-for-6 with an RBI and two runs, Covarrubias had 2 RBIs and 3 runs despite not getting a hit, and Lopez, Hedges and Martin-Grudzielanek each had an RBI.

"We just kind of built out that momentum, and with Caden on the mound we just played good defense, he's going to pump strikes, he's not going to give many freebies and that's exactly what he did. Getting out the chute early, that was beneficial for sure," Stankiewicz said.