A former USC star quarterback had some especially strong praise for the Trojans' projected next star at the position.

Heisman Trophy winner and former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Carson Palmer was a guest on The Jim Rome Show on Wednesday, and he shared his thoughts on Trojans freshman JT Daniels.

"I absolutely love his game. I've been following him. He's, as you know, an Orange County guy, went to Mater Dei High School and my brother's been working with him for a long time, been telling me about him since I think he was like sixth or seventh grade, sending me videos. So JT Daniels goes way back with me," Palmer said. "And I really think he has a chance to be one of the best to ever play at USC."

Daniels is just two starts into his collegiate career after jumping to college a year early and winning a preseason quarterback competition. After a highly-impressive debut, he had a tough Pac-12 debut in a 17-3 loss at Stanford while completing 16 of 34 passes for 215 yards, with no touchdowns and two late interceptions.

But Palmer has seen enough to feel that his alma mater is in good hands at QB.

"He is so calm and cool and smart, and I know they lost on Saturday night, but you saw some great vision," Palmer said. "He's great in the pocket, he's really slippery in the pocket and hard to get his hands on, and he can throw the ball all over the field. So I'm really excited, and you rarely from a college standpoint go from a Sam Darnold to a JT Daniels. A lot of times you go from Sam Darnold's success and the things he brought to the university and you have a lull and you have some years where you try to find that next guy. Well, Coach [Clay] Helton and USC have done a great job finding the next guy because he's it."

Watch the full clip from The Jim Rome Show below, including Palmer's thoughts on Sam Darnold's NFL debut: