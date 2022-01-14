CB Jayden Williams becomes 15th USC scholarship player in transfer portal

New USC coach Lincoln Riley said plainly that he expected to turnover 35 or more spots on the Trojans roster, and that is looking very realistic.

On Friday night, cornerback Jayden Williams became the 15th USC scholarship player to enter the NCAA transfer portal this offseason -- and fourth this week.

Williams played 136 defensive snaps this season per PFF, giving up 6 receptions on 11 targets for 81 yards, 0 touchdowns and an interception, as one of USC's second-team cornerbacks.

The Trojans have now lost three corners as starters Chris Steele and Isaac Taylor-Stuart declared for the NFL draft.

Williams was a late addition to the Trojans' 2019 recruiting class as a 3-star prospect out of Corona Centennial HS.

In addition to the 15 scholarship players to enter the portal since the end of the season, USC has had eight scholarship players declare early for the NFL draft and a handful more run out of eligibility (though most of those were already not counting toward the scholarship cap while using their extra COVID year).

