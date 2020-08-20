 TrojanSports - Check out the new Rivals 2022 position rankings
Bishop Alemany linebacker Niuafe "Junior" Tuihalamaka is USC's first 2022 commit, announcing his pledge to the Trojans last fall.
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

As part of 2022 rankings week, Rivals revealed its first position rankings for the next recruiting cycle.

We shared our observations and opinions on those rankings over on the Trojan Talk message board. (Not subscribed? Use the free trial link and promo code above)

-Offensive position rankings observations/takeaways

-Defensive position rankings observations/takeaways

-Where's USC 2022 targets landed on the overall national rankings

USC's lone 2022 commit so far, Bishop Alemany linebacker Niuafe "Junior" Tuihalamaka is the No. 1-ranked inside linebacker in the 2022 class.

Check out all the position rankings in full:

-Pro-style QB

-Dual-threat QB

-Wide receiver

-Running back

-All-purpose back

-Tight end

-Offensive tackle

-Offensive guard

-Strongside defensive end

-Weakside defensive end

-Defensive tackle

-Inside linebacker

-Outside linebacker

-Cornerback

-Safety

-Athlete

