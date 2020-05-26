Chris Steele was an eighth-grader the first time Donte Williams took notice of him. Little did either know then how tangled their paths would become over the next several years, ultimately leading to both ending up at USC.

After a few earlier close calls, that is.

That all made the ultimate outcome a bit kismet for Steele, now the Trojans sophomore cornerback, and Williams, the cornerbacks coach hired away from Oregon in February.

"I was always his guy. I was always his ideal boundary corner, and he's always been my ideal coach, so it's cool for us to actually be together now," Steele said while joining the Trojan Talk podcast.

Their backstory, while not at all the driving factor in Williams ending up at USC, nonetheless made for an obviously intriguing subplot to his arrival.

Steele went in-depth on how their connection formed from the earliest moments of his recruiting process and how it led to some tough phone calls along the way as his recruitment took a series of twists and turns.

"Everybody knows that we have a really good relationship," Steele said, telling the story from the beginning. "When I was actually in eighth grade we had a 7-on-7 thing -- every Trinity League team had a feeder 7-on-7 team and we were all playing against each other, so I would play for [St. John] Bosco. We practiced during their spring ball ... Donte walked in one day and he was like, 'Hey, Coach Negro, who's this kid here?' talking about me. ... He was at San Jose State at the time and I didn't really know who this dude was.

"I started talking to him my freshman year a little bit, and then sophomore year he offered me at Arizona. The relationship just went on from there. He offered me at Nebraska, I almost took a visit out there."

And when William got to Oregon in 2018, things really got interesting.

Steele was heavily conflicted on his college choice coming out of high school and that aspect of his story is well-known now. He committed to UCLA early, later committed to USC, ultimately signed with Florida and then transferred to USC after a semester in Gainesville, Fla.

Meanwhile, he had come close to choosing Oregon out of high school, and then upon entering the transfer portal from Florida, Steele actually publicly committed to the Ducks briefly before later explaining that family matters helped steer him back to USC.

"Donte tells me all the time that I'm the only recruit who ever broke his heart twice," Steele said. "I was supposed to [join him] out of high school, ended up committing to USC. And then I was going to commit to him and I ended up committing to Florida. I went to Florida, was supposed to go Oregon and then ended up at 'SC. I think that says a lot about our relationship. He understood that it was never personal with me and him, so he never held a grudge about it or anything. He let me know if I ever needed anything he was going to be there for me and he held through with that."