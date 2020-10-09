TrojanSports - Clay Helton delivers notable injury, suspension and opt-out updates for USC

With USC opening preseason camp Friday afternoon, coach Clay Helton joined reporters on a Zoom call in the morning to deliver the latest roster updates related to injuries, suspension and opt-outs. Redshirt senior linebacker Jordan Iosefa and redshirt sophomore linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu are both set for knee surgeries and will miss the upcoming season. Sophomore wide receiver Munir McClain is suspended indefinitely for an unspecified reason. And redshirt junior defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein and redshirt senior offensive linemen Frank Martin and Bernard Schirmer have opted out of the season and will return in 2021. (As was known, defensive tackle Jay Tufele also opted out to turn his focus to the NFL and will not reverse his decision). Also, redshirt freshman wide receiver Kyle Ford continues to rehab from his ACL surgery over the offseason, redshirt freshman tight end Ethan Rae is also continuing to rehab from knee surgery -- presumably his ACL surgery prior to arriving at USC -- and will be out "initially," and Eli'jah Winston is also still rehabbing from ankle surgery and will not be active for the start of practice either. Here's a closer look at each of those situations and what we learned ... RELATED: 10 most compelling player storylines for fall camp | USC preseason camp primer: 5 key questions, 5 top position battles

Bad breaks for Iosefa and 'Solo'

Iosefa, the redshirt senior, missed all of last season after undergoing surgery in August and needing a second procedure in the fall to fix a lingering cartilage issue. He went in-depth with us in May about how tough that last year was and how motivated he was to return this season. But that will not happen now. Helton said Iosefa will need an arthroscopic procedure to clean up some scar tissue, and with the shortened season it doesn't make sense to rush him back. He expects the linebacker to return in 2021. "Yeah, I do. He was progressing nicely, but he has some scar tissue and is going to have a scope to be able to clean up some things and it takes time to get that back. If we were playing a four or five-month season, you probably would have that opportunity. But he's got one year and we want him to be able to have the best experience possible for him," Helton said. "He's been a team captain here, he's been a leader here, he continues to be that each and every day. But we're going to go ahead and get that thing exactly right for him, so in his last year he can have the best experience possible." The disappointment is equally significant for Tuliaupupu, who missed his first two years at USC due to a significant foot injury that required two surgeries and a lot of patience. His foot is not the problem now, but unfortunately he underwent an specified knee surgery Friday. "Totally separate incident. That's what it makes it so heartbreaking because it's the best he's felt in two years and was really feeling really good with his foot," Helton said. "Just totally separate incident -- heartbroken for him. All Trojans say a prayer, he's actually in surgery today and I'll be able to give you more of an update later in the week." Iosefa was the favorite to start at the Mac linebacker, or middle linebacker, position in Todd Orlando's defense, and Tuliaupupu was also competing at that spot. But the Trojans do have depth there. Redshirt freshman Ralen Goforth and junior Kana'i Mauga will compete for that role, with junior Palaie Gaoteote penciled in at the other inside linebacker spot -- "the Rover." "From a linebacker standpoint, we entered the fall looking pretty good. When you lose the quality of a player like Jordan Iosefa, and we were extremely excited about Solo -- and pretty heartbroken over it because I know the amount of work that he’s put in to have the chance to have his foot well," Helton said. "He was feeling good and now he has a knee. That takes away from your depth. There’s still some really quality players. I think of EA. I think of Ralen. You think of Tuasivi [Nomura], a Kana'i. We have men there, but when you talk about the quality of the defense and special teams … those are losses. Those are losses that are going to provide an opportunity for others to step up."

McClain suspension

All Helton offered on the surprising McClain suspension was that the young wide receiver "is currently on suspension from all team activities." The soft-spoken McClain is about the last player on the roster anyone would predict to draw a suspension, and Helton did not provide any further perspective. "Right now he's on our team roster, he's suspended from team activities, and as you know, I never discuss a student issue," Helton said. McClain tore his ACL early last season after making 3 catches for 19 yards over the first five games.

Updates on Bru McCoy, Drake Jackson and Markese Stepp