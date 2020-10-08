TrojanSports - USC fall camp primer: 5 most pressing questions, 5 top position battles

**NOT SUBSCRIBED and want access to the full story and videos? Sign up with our 60-day FREE TRIAL with no strings attached. Cancel anytime before the end of the 60-day trial and you will not be charged. New subscribers can use code 60USC and this link to take advantage of the offer. Returning past subscribers can start here and log in first.**

After having its spring practice cancelled after one day, and after having its traditional August preseason camp cancelled along with its season initially, the USC football team is finally cleared to begin again Friday.

The Trojans will hold their first formal preseason practice with about a month to ramp up to the start of a six-game regular-season that starts Nov. 7, in which there will be virtually no margin for error if the program wants to merit any consideration for national contention.

After mostly clearing the hurdles set forth by state and county public health authorities, USC can practice in a group of up to 75 players, meaning there will have to be two separate fields going and some logistical juggling from the coaching staff.

"But as far as what you are doing in practice, that is not going to change," coach Clay Helton said. "You are going to make sure that you're staying safe, that you have your masks available, that you are social distancing and being able to do the things following those health and safety protocols. But as far as being able to practice and doing the things that are needed to be ready to compete come Nov. 7, those things won't change."

All eyes will be on USC's new defensive staff, which after mostly trying to install a new defense through spring Zoom meetings and non-contact, individual-oriented workouts over the last month-plus, will finally get to work the players in a full capacity.

New defensive coordinator Todd Orlando was brought in to spark a unit that has been on the decline for several years.

The Trojans' 408.5 yards per game allowed last season ranked tied for 77th nationally, but more to the point it was the most yards ever given up by a USC defense. The Trojans' 29.4 points per game allowed was the second-worst ever for the program, behind only the 2000 season when they gave up 30.6 points per game.

The hope is that Orlando can fix all of that quickly, but it's certainly not ideal to make a transition to an entirely new scheme and way of operation without a full spring practice to work out the kinks.

"If you go back and look at his being a coordinator in the past, go back and look at how quickly those teams progressed defensively. I think that's, one, from his coaching style, but two, he does things that make it hard on college quarterbacks," Helton said of Orlando. "One, it's ultra aggressive, and it really gives us a great advantage with our personnel. This system fits our personnel right now. It has the ability to jump in four-down, go to an odd structure, three-down. Multiple coverages, multiple looks, hidden coverages that I think are hard on a quarterback and he's able to pressure from everywhere. I've gone against it as an offensive coordinator, I've gone against it as a head coach and it's not easy and I'm thankful that he's on our team.

"The way he coaches and his demeanor has been really good for our kids, too, especially over these last couple of weeks. He's really asserted himself even tenfold because of not having spring, so he has been extremely proactive with our kids and has done a great job as far as preparing this football team, and we're grateful that we have five weeks left before that first day."

On the offensive side, meanwhile, the optimism is even clearer and more tangible heading into the Trojans' second season under coordinator Graham Harrell.

Star quarterback Kedon Slovis is back for his sophomore season, looking to build off a breakout debut in which he passed for 3,502 yards, 30 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, while only getting better and better as the season progressed.

With a bevy of proven playmakers like wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tyler Vaughns and Drake London, and a deep stable of running backs, there's every reason to think that the offense can be even better after ranking 20th nationally with 455.4 yards per game last season and averaging 32.5 points (35th nationally).

"Graham said it, he said, 'Coach, you'll see the chemistry of these guys. You'll see the quarterback progress even more,' and I felt like as Kedon progressed through that second half of the season we progressed as a team to start playing our best ball towards the end of the season last year," Helton said. "Now to be able to watch Kedon work with those skill players and see the timing the ball is coming out [with], the accuracy the ball is coming out with, the chemistry of those skill players with him, it's evident that being in the second year of the system and his comfort level with the kids he's been working with is clear on the field. It makes you excited as a coach."

That's the basic overview, but the fun of preseason is the details -- the position battles, the individual storylines, etc.

We break that all down here: