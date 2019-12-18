Clay Helton discusses USC's 11 signees, including a Robert Woods comparison
As he discussed 3-star wide receiver signee Joshua Jackson, from nearby Narbonne High School, USC coach Clay Helton harkened back to a previous Trojans star at the position.
"I think he's going to be able to come in here and immediately compete. He reminds me so much -- and I've said this a bunch to him and his family -- he reminds me so much of what Robert Woods was when I first got here," Helton said. "Just his toughness, what he brings to the game and his durability and his ability to make plays, I think are special. I commend him and his family -- they were with us all the way through."
Jackson tallied 37 catches for 587 yards and 4 touchdowns for Narbonne High School this fall, after totaling 50 catches for 915 yards and 8 scores last year.
Helton didn't give a glowing player comp to each of USC's 11 early signees Wednesday, but he did offer thoughts on each addition to the Trojans' 2020 class.
